When it comes to great places to eat, there are so many to choose from in the greater Wilmington area. In this week's newsletter, we have a couple of collections -- one includes places that serve local seafood and another of that compiles some of the oldest restaurants in the area. How many of them have you been to? You can click below to read about them.

Plus, If you're not already a subscriber to the StarNews, you probably can't access all of the great Port City Foodies content. So I've also included a link to learn more about the benefits of a digital subscription.

More: Your guide to 18 of the oldest restaurants in the Wilmington area

More: A guide to local seafood: Wilmington-area restaurants serve NC fish, shrimp and more

More: 7 digital benefits of a StarNews subscription

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Do you know these landmark local restaurants?