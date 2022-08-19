ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you know these landmark local restaurants?

By Wilmington StarNews
When it comes to great places to eat, there are so many to choose from in the greater Wilmington area. In this week's newsletter, we have a couple of collections -- one includes places that serve local seafood and another of that compiles some of the oldest restaurants in the area. How many of them have you been to? You can click below to read about them.

Plus, If you're not already a subscriber to the StarNews, you probably can't access all of the great Port City Foodies content. So I've also included a link to learn more about the benefits of a digital subscription.

More: Your guide to 18 of the oldest restaurants in the Wilmington area

More: A guide to local seafood: Wilmington-area restaurants serve NC fish, shrimp and more

More: 7 digital benefits of a StarNews subscription

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Do you know these landmark local restaurants?

WECT

UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday. A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm. There are no reports that the funnel ever made it...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Funnel cloud spotted at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – On Aug. 21, those around Carolina Beach were given a view of a funnel cloud formation. Per witnesses, the formation appeared towards the north end of the beach. Although the formation never became a water spout, the event fascinated residents and beachgoers alike.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
CASWELL BEACH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WITN

DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

WFD responds to fire at Washington Street, no injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence on Washington Street. The fire was contained and under control within minutes. Everyone was outside of the house when crews arrived and no one has been injured. Three adults and their pets are currently...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Top 10 dog names, breeds for 2022 released ahead of National Dog Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Dog Day is this Friday, August 26th, and in advance of this day celebrating our loyal companions, Trupanion has released its list of most popular dog names and breeds for 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction. The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle. Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
