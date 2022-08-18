Read full article on original website
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
CARS・
CNBC
Ford raises price of electric F-150 Lightning by up to $8,500 due to 'significant' battery cost increases
DETROIT – Ford Motor on Tuesday said it is increasing the starting prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup due to "significant material cost increases and other factors." The Detroit automaker said the price increases – between $6,000 and $8,500, depending on the model – will not impact customers...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
DETROIT (AP) — About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India. The job losses come at a time of unprecedented change in the auto industry that for more than 100 years has made a living by selling petroleum-powered vehicles. Governments across the globe are pushing to eliminate combustion automobiles to mitigate the impact of climate change. Companies like Ford are orchestrating the wind-down of their combustion businesses over multiple years, even though they are still generating the cash to fund electric vehicle development.
Truth About Cars
Chinese Toyota Plant Runs Out of Electricity
Toyota has suspended operations at a factory in China because local authorities issued an order for the region to conserve electricity. Sichuan province is reportedly rationing energy for both residential and industrial zones, complicating things for manufacturers. Toyota has said that the plant is likely to be closed through Saturday — adding that it would be monitoring the situation and taking guidance from the Chinese government. But the issue could have sweeping ramifications because the area is also home to numerous part suppliers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive
The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated
Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
The Inflation Reduction Act Will Soon Make it Cheaper to Buy EVs—If They Have North American Batteries
The push to incentivize electric vehicle ownership just got a little harder. Most electric vehicles no longer qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit that helped millions of buyers lower the cost of switching from gas-powered vehicles to electric over the last decade. Changes to the tax credit language...
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
insideevs.com
Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana
A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
CARS・
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Why Does J. D. Power Have General Motors Ranked Well Ahead of Tesla?
Tesla didn't stand a chance against General Motors in the most recent J.D. Power Initial Quality Study. Find out why? The post Why Does J. D. Power Have General Motors Ranked Well Ahead of Tesla? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
protocol.com
How GM plans to make its ambitious EV goals reality
Automakers are on the cusp of an entirely new era. The transition to electric vehicles is quickly becoming more than just theoretical: More models are coming onto the scene every day. This week, the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, enshrining a new structure for EV tax credits and offering a boost to domestic critical mineral mining. The transition isn’t coming a moment too soon, given that the transportation sector makes up the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.
US News and World Report
Ford Cuts 3,000 Jobs as It Pivots to EVs, Software
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that...
teslarati.com
Ford to cut 3,000 jobs globally in ‘changing and reshaping’ of operations
Ford Motor Company said it would cut 3,000 jobs in a letter to employees that was obtained by Automotive News. The affected employees will be informed this week. “Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” CEO Jim Farley and Ford said in the letter. “It requires focus, clarity, and speed. And, as we have discussed in recent months, it means redeploying resources and addressing our cost structure, which is uncompetitive versus traditional and new competitors.”
Elon Musk's Take On $440M Autonomy Contract: 'Production Much Bigger Challenge Than Demand'
Autonomy, a privately held electric vehicle subscription company, announced last week it has placed $1.2 billion worth of orders with 17 global automakers for 45 models of electric vehicles. Autonomy’s vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry enables vehicle subscriptions as an alternative to traditional car buying.
Ford to cut up to 3,000 salaried jobs, a 'significant' percentage in Michigan
Over the next few days, thousands of Ford Motor Co. salaried workers will be let go, the bulk of them in Michigan, as the company trims costs and continues to reorganize and transform its business model. In a memo sent to about 31,000 Ford employees in North America on Monday, Executive Chair Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley explained that to "tackle all aspects of costs — from materials to those related to quality," Ford will reduce its salaried workforce by 2,000...
Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric
US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway.
