‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte.

Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team.

Instead, this weekend his family is facing the difficult task of laying him to rest.

Johnson smiled as she show Channel 9 reporter Hannah Goetz pictures from their family vacation two weeks ago.

She pinpointed one photo of Gregory and his little brother and sister. At that time no one could have imagined it would be one of their last pictures taken together.

“He was a happy little kid. They were swimming in the pool, and he was teaching his sister and brother how to swim. They were happy,” Johnson said as she reflected on their last family trip together.

Thursday, Aug. 11, just days after they returned home from the beach, police said Holmes was shot and killed in an apartment in North Charlotte. His family is now left with a devastating reality.

“I never thought that on Thursday I would be watching the news about another killing in Charlotte only for it to be my grandson ... I never thought I would to talk to his friends only for them to say ‘Tell me this isn’t true.’ I never thought that tomorrow I would have to go see him in a casket,” says Johnson.

Johnson said Gregory, like many other teens who have fallen victim to gun violence, is not just s statistic, and she will work to make sure no other family has to go through this.

“My vow to Gregory was never to see another young person and not stop and talk to them,” Johnson said. “So what keeps me going is that i know it has to be a change and I can’t look externally anymore I have to look internally (and say) ‘what can I do?’ "

Johnson said she and her family are now faced with the task of paying for Gregory’s funeral this weekend. She is working to raise $13,000 by the end of the day Friday.

Donations can be sent straight to the funeral home by calling the House of Rosadale Rome of Funerals and Cremations.

