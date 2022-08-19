Read full article on original website
Related
horseandrider.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
Fox40
First youth COVID-19 death reported for Placer County
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday. The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
goldcountrymedia.com
Regional mass notification system test set for Aug. 25 includes Placer County
This Thursday, Aug. 25, 13 cities, three counties and one Tribal Nation will test the Regional Mass Notification System – maintained by Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties – for its capability, capacity and effectiveness to deliver emergency notifications to the public during a major disaster. The test will...
Paradise Post
Twist in macabre Northern California case: Body in chair apparently left there by son
In a twist on an already strange case, a dead man believed to have been sitting for years in a Northern California home was apparently left there by his son, the Calaveras County sheriff’s office reported. The macabre discovery made headlines last week: A deputy who went to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Men Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the news release by the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Sunday afternoon. The officials stated that a 39-year-old Sacramento man was [..]
KCRA.com
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Multiple fires burning in American River parkway
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento County Motorcycle Crash Causes Major Injury
Accident at Greenback Lane Intersection in Orangevale Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash resulting in a major injury to the rider occurred in Sacramento County in the Orangevale area on August 21 that left a rider lying in the roadway. The collision was reported at the intersection of westbound Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue around 10:24 a.m., according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The individual who called in the crash said they were unsure whether the rider was struck by another vehicle or it was a solo motorcycle collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County
During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
Fire causes heavy damage to Citrus Heights apartments
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building. The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
2news.com
Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County
A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury
Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
12-year-old girl found after being missing for several hours
Update: As of 4:24 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department, Ustimchuk has been safely located. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd. Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was […]
Comments / 1