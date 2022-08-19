Accident at Greenback Lane Intersection in Orangevale Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash resulting in a major injury to the rider occurred in Sacramento County in the Orangevale area on August 21 that left a rider lying in the roadway. The collision was reported at the intersection of westbound Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue around 10:24 a.m., according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The individual who called in the crash said they were unsure whether the rider was struck by another vehicle or it was a solo motorcycle collision.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO