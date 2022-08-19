ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

First youth COVID-19 death reported for Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday. The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
Health
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say

Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
CBS Sacramento

Multiple fires burning in American River parkway

SACRAMENTO - Firefighters are battling multiple vegetation fires along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, one fire is in the parkway behind Costco and the other is between Business 80 and the train trestle.The fires are contained in dense vegetationCrews will remain on the scene for extensive mop-up and investigation into the cause of the fires.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento County Motorcycle Crash Causes Major Injury

Accident at Greenback Lane Intersection in Orangevale Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash resulting in a major injury to the rider occurred in Sacramento County in the Orangevale area on August 21 that left a rider lying in the roadway. The collision was reported at the intersection of westbound Greenback Lane and Kenneth Avenue around 10:24 a.m., according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The individual who called in the crash said they were unsure whether the rider was struck by another vehicle or it was a solo motorcycle collision.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Illegal cultivation of cannabis found at property in Nevada County

During the month of August 2022, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Team authored a search warrant for a property located in the 17000 block of Farrell Ravine Way. The search warrant was for the illegal cultivation of cannabis as it relates to the negative impact on the habitat...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire causes heavy damage to Citrus Heights apartments

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Sacramento Metro Fire says they're battling a fire at a residential building. The fire broke out in the 7400 block of Pratt Avenue at a five-unit building, the department says. Three units suffered major damage and two others suffered moderate damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
abc10.com

Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
2news.com

Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County

A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Crash Near Yuba City Causes Major Injury

Major Injury Reported in Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash on State Route 99. An accident involving two vehicles near Yuba City on August 18 resulted in a major injury. The collision happened along northbound State Route 99 just north of Wilson Road at about 11:19 a.m. The accident was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a person who had been in an Econovan, which overturned in the collision.
FOX40

12-year-old girl found after being missing for several hours

Update: As of 4:24 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department, Ustimchuk has been safely located. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 22nd. Angela Ustimchuk was last seen near Martin Luther King Boulevard and 21st Avenue in Sacramento. She was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

