Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Regina Hall Dazzles in Yellow Silk Top and Feathered Aliétte Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her newest movie “Me Time.”. On Tuesday, the actress walked the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a draped silk yellow top by The Sei paired with a feathered skirt by Aliétte and gold heels by Stuart Weitzman. Hall styled her hair loose curls and kept her makeup simple.
TVOvermind
Miles Teller in Divergent: Did He Really Hate His Job?
Miles Teller in Divergent was not his favorite role. The young actor grew up and began working as an actor in 2004, but it would take nearly a decade to land a significant role. Six years after his acting career began, he landed a role in a 2010 film called Rabbit Hole. It was notable only because it also starred Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart. It was 2014 before he took a role in Whiplash, the movie that won an Academy Award – before he saw his star begin to rise. It was the same year he began filming the Divergent series. However, his role in Top Gun: Maverick put his name on the map in 2022. The actor starred alongside Top Gun’s most famous actor, Tom Cruise, and he killed it. But, it also has fans asking about Miles Teller in Divergent. Did he hate it, as the rumors suggest?
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “The Midnight Club”
Netflix is set to drop a new horror mystery-thriller series. Titled The Midnight Club, the TV show is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2022. Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong create the series. Flanagan has previously worked on other horror projects like Ouija: Origin of Evil, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Gerald’s Game, and Doctor Sleep. Fong, on the other hand, is best known for her work on another notable Netflix horror movie, The Haunting of Bly Manor.
TVOvermind
Every Jurassic Park Movie
The “Jurassic Park” films have been popular since their first release in 1993. It wasn’t until the latest trilogy of films that characters from previous films started to have more continuously prominent roles. The first three “Jurassic Park” films were more independent stories that aligned with each other due to the happenings at the literal “Jurassic Park,” and the final three films released within the Jurassic Park franchise, “Jurassic World,” feature Chris Pratt as the leading man. Below, we’ve chronologically detailed all of the “Jurassic Park” movies.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
As if the first movie wasn’t enough to keep a person’s pulse pounding, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions proved to be another trip into the twisted world of the strange but intricate world designed to torture a group of individuals into thinking outside the box. As far as sequels go, it didn’t feel as if there were a lot of expectations when it came to this movie, but it’s easy to be thankful that this movie did push the envelope again in terms of making people wonder who it is was going to go next. There were a few surprises in this movie, which could be why it’s easier not to relegate it directly to the dusty old shelves. It was enough to make people think and to make them wonder what was coming next, even if it wasn’t quite the thrill ride that the first movie was. Such a thing wasn’t bound to be expected, in all honesty, since sequels usually don’t live up to the original. Thankfully some sequels can stand on their own if they need to, with only a minor amount of help.
TVOvermind
She-Hulk: A Normal Amount of Rage-Recap
Well, the wait is over, and She-Hulk is here. The hype and the anticipation that people have been dealing with for the last several months have paid off. Or have they? It’s straightforward to walk into this first episode thinking that Jennifer Walters was going to be a strong-willed and independent woman who could be capable of entering the MCU with both feet firmly on the ground, but how this has been done is enough to irritate a lot of people, or so it feels. The sexist backlash that’s been spoken of for a while might have left a sour taste in the mouths of many people since, in the comics, She-Hulk has been a popular character, but she’s also been someone that’s not exactly the perfect role model. Many heroes have tripped or shown that they’re given fundamental human instincts now and then. Still, while it’s true that women who are promiscuous in the comics tend to get looked at in a different light, the live-action show is already off playing defense by making Jennifer a tough as nails individual who’s simply better than many of her male counterparts in, well, in some things at least.
TVOvermind
How Real is Bar Rescue?
It’s hard to figure out, but reality TV still confuses a lot of people when it comes to deciphering whether it’s real or not, or if it’s entirely staged. Bar Rescue is just one of many shows that people have found appealing over the years, and it’s not hard to figure out why since a lot of people enjoy a night out at the bar, and finding out more about a favorite pastime is sometimes interesting. The things that are seen in the failing bars that the host and entrepreneur, Jon Taffer, view in the show are authentic at times but are staged quite often for the audience. The sad part is that those who have worked in taverns and upscale bars know a little too well how bad things can get and how quickly they can get that way. Filth, poor service, and lack of effort can go a long way toward destroying a business, but what’s seen in the show is often scripted and not entirely real. The dramatization isn’t without basis thankfully since there are simply too many bars out there that aren’t run the way they should be. But as far as this program goes, the entertainment value is a big part of why it exists in the form it does.
