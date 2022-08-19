ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

cltampa.com

This Florida house comes with a private lazy river

A home just south of Tampa Bay featuring an incredibly elaborate water feature is currently floating on the market. Located at 18156 Bredette Ave., in Port Charlotte, the 3,078-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an open floor plan, imported Italian tile, a Florida room and more.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Meet Florida’s oldest poll worker: 101-year-old Vera Craig

The lifelong motto of Florida’s oldest poll worker is “keep busy.”. Centenarian Vera Craig is spending primary day at the Lee County Elections Center, as she has done every day for 20 years. According to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle, Craig, at 101, is the oldest worker at the polls in the State of Florida.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school board primary results

Voters across Southwest Florida have cast their votes for school board races, and the results are in. In Lee County, there were four school board seats on the ballot. In Lee County’s School Board District 1, Sam Fisher will face off against Kathy Fanny in the general election in November. Fisher received 44% of the vote and Fanny 25%.
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Beautiful Island of Sanibel in Florida

The beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida, attract visitors from all over the world, in part because of the large amounts of shells that wash up on its beaches. One of the reasons for these accumulations of shells is the fact that Sanibel is a barrier island that has an east-west orientation, when most of the islands in the area have a north-south orientation.
SANIBEL, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cane toad population on the rise; why they are dangerous

The poisonous cane toads population is on the rise in Southwest Florida. These toads hide in plain sight, in mulch and under bushes but the toxic cane toads can’t escape Scott Flavelle’s quick hands. When the sun goes down, Flavelle with Scott’s Animal Services jumps into action with...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gator Golf Cars plans new showroom, service center in North Naples

Gator Golf Cars plans an expansion into North Naples with a new showroom and a separate service center nearby after making a multimillion-dollar investment with the recent purchase of a former funeral home and auto service center. Target opening dates for the new businesses are not available yet but renovation...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, Cape Coral city council primary results

Residents in Fort Myers and Cape Coral headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on new city council members, but all three races in the two cities will be moving on to runoffs in the general election in November. Fort Myers:. The Fort Myers City Council seat for Ward...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida banned books Twitter mistake

The American Federation of Teachers’ president admits what she wrote on Twitter about certain books being banned in Florida, isn’t true. Two of those books put on the false list were, To Kill a Mockingbird and A Wrinkle in Time. Randi Weingarten later tweeted, “I should have double-checked...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral medical office sells for $5.1 million

2609 Santa Barbara Blvd LLC purchased a 6,960-square-foot medical office building at 2609 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral from 776 Jeffco Corp. for $5.1 million. The property last sold in 2020 for $3,762,500.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: 'Love' in Estero, ‘Clown' at Conspiracy

The 14th annual fundraiser is billed as “the ultimate feel-good shopping spree of the year.”. The popular event lets you buy high fashion at reasonable costs, including donated, “gently used” dresses, shoes, handbags and accessories. Plus, a silent auction, food, cocktails, music and more. Benefits PACE Center...
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida

After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Ag. Commissioner Nikki Fried, candidate for governor

Is there a candidate who can unseat Governor Ron DeSantis? The two leading Democrats—U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried—running against him say yes. We ask them how they plan to do it. In our special election series, “Talking Points,” WINK News Investigative Reporter Céline McArthur interviews both candidates to see how they say they’ll make your lives better in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE

