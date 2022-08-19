ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
TRUCKEE, CA
CW33

Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
fox8live.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

