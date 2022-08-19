Read full article on original website
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Two shot at Treme gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Tuesday night (Aug. 23) at a Treme gas station and convenience store, New Orleans police said. Police said two male victims were wounded at the Key’s Fuelmart at 1139 North Rampart Street. Evidence cones littered the parking lot as NOPD crime scene investigators took photographs and collected spent bullet casings after the double shooting, which was reported at 8:50 p.m.
Fun helps fight Diabetes at the Inaugural Louisiana ‘Kiss A Pig’ Gala
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year the House of Blues hosted the inaugural “Kiss A Pig” Gala to raise money for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. The 1920s-themed event provided music, dancing, food, auctions and the pig kissing ceremony. Candidates including our very own Nicondra Norwood...
‘I have no sympathy’: Wife of shot carjacking victim wants Bridge City youth inmates transferred now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of the man allegedly shot and carjacked last month by an escapee from the Bridge City Center for Youth said the lax oversight of inmates at the facility has torn her family apart. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the upcoming transfer of violent juvenile...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Transfer of Bridge City inmates to Angola paused pending September hearing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The governor’s plan to move violent juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola will be paused at least until a federal judge hears arguments in court. The proposed move was spurred by the escape of six inmates from the facility, at least the fourth escape so far this year.
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign ‘sister cities’ agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
Louisiana senator, healthcare leaders brainstorm over ongoing opioid crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic is not helping the nation’s opioid crisis. But an LSU Health doctor says the medical community is responding to efforts to reduce the prescribing of such drugs. Local, and state healthcare leaders brainstormed Tuesday (Aug. 23) with Louisiana Sen. Bill...
Gov. Edwards slams effort to delay infrastructure funding to New Orleans over city’s abortion stance
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards was critical Tuesday (Aug. 23) of efforts to delay state funding for infrastructure projects in New Orleans over city leaders’ stance on abortion rights. The New Orleans City Council, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District Attorney Jason Williams have opposed the state’s...
Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
VIDEO: Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in Lower 9th Ward armed robbery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing a gas station and assaulting an employee in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward. Police say the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the 5100 block of Saint Claude Avenue.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney. Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner. Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders...
State officials meeting in New Orleans to discuss contraflow and hurricane preparedness
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State officials will meet in New Orleans today to talk about how to improve the state’s contraflow process. Ahead of Ida last year, leaders said they didn’t have enough time to implement contraflow on the interstate. This “contraflow task force” will have its first...
Woman attacked by bear saved when her dog barks, lures it away from her, officials say
STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont woman who was attacked by a bear on her property was saved by one of her dogs when it lured the animal away from her, according to wildlife officials. Game wardens said 61-year-old Susan Lee was walking on Saturday with her two dogs...
Motorcyclist killed in New Orleans East hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night (Aug. 20) in New Orleans East after being struck by a driver who fled the scene, police said. The fatal crash happened around 8:33 p.m. on the eastbound Interstate-10 Service Road in the West Lake Forest neighborhood. The motorcyclist was struck by a driver who turned left onto the service road from Tara Lane.
Coach Kelly on LSU QB1: “We’re closing in on making a decision”
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another day of LSU training camp is in the books, and according to Coach Kelly where another day closer to finding out who’s QB1, is it Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier. “We’re closing in on making a decision. The two of them are outstanding quarterbacks....
