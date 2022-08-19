ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Frank
4d ago

And the Westfal Act is the reason why the criminals get away with the crimes , no threat of Retribution .Isn't that nice.

Cornbeef Freddy
4d ago

Westfall is nothing more than a get out of jail free card by the criminal enterprise masquerading as the Democratic party.

Your Big Daddy
3d ago

Didn’t Schiff and Rosentein promise us a few years ago that they would prove Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia, costing the taxpayers $100 million?

