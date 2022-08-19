ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Michigan business to expand into south Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Reception Thursday for retiring Weakley County commissioners

Six retiring Weakley County Commissioners will be honored with a reception Thursday at the Weakley County Courthouse. Commissioners Eric Owen, Dale Overton, Larry Hudson, Donnie Essary, Beth VanCleave, and Colton Nanney will be honored with a come-and-go retirement reception from 4:00 until 6:00 with comments at 5:00 at the courthouse.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Alcohol#Lebanon#Innovation#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#B B Sawmill#Laurel Hill Processing#Memphis Kitchen Co Op#Aef#Craft Alcohol#Ag Tech Jl#Bryant Lumber Llc
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
OBION COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
WBBJ

Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBIR

Tennessee's free hunting day starts Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The August archery-only deer hunting season is almost here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is drumming up excitement by hosting a statewide Free Hunting Day on Saturday during the opening day of summer squirrel hunting season. Every year the state celebrates the opening of squirrel...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair

Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
OBION COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawyer shares stance on Tennessee Innocence Project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawyer passionate about freeing people wrongfully convicted of crimes shared her story at the Memphis Rotary Club on Tuesday. Jessica Van Dyke, executive director and lead counsel for the Tennessee Innocence Project, spoke to Rotarians at the Bluff Restaurant on Highland. She says nationwide,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
MADISON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy