Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore

The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic

The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic

Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

Golf’s ‘top players’ commit to playing at least 20 PGA Tour events a year

Golf’s “top players” have committed to play at least 20 PGA Tour events a year, the Tour’s commissioner, Jay Monahan, has announced. The 20 events include the four major championships, the Players Championship and 12 “elevated” tournaments on the PGA Tour which will have an average purse of $20m (£17m). Players will then choose three other PGA Tour events to add to their schedules as the Tour bids to combat the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
