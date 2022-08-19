Golf’s “top players” have committed to play at least 20 PGA Tour events a year, the Tour’s commissioner, Jay Monahan, has announced. The 20 events include the four major championships, the Players Championship and 12 “elevated” tournaments on the PGA Tour which will have an average purse of $20m (£17m). Players will then choose three other PGA Tour events to add to their schedules as the Tour bids to combat the threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

GOLF ・ 27 MINUTES AGO