Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SLC SWAT incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that they were able to safely take a man into custody in relation to the SWAT incident that occurred on Tuesday. SLCPD says that just after 1:30 p.m. officers were called to Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue on a domestic disturbance. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Double semi-truck crash closes lanes on SR-36 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in the Lake Point area Tuesday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that the crash occurred on SR-36 near the I-80 junction. One lane northbound and one lane southbound are allowing for travel around the crash, authorities say. UHP estimates 30 to 90 minutes […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Investigators seek information about fire at Ogden apartment building

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Fire Department is asking for the public’s help as it gathers information about a weekend fire that destroyed an unoccupied apartment building. Firefighters were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a fire at a three-story apartment building still...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Layton man who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 57-year-old Layton man with memory issues who may be hitchhiking to Las Vegas. Travis William Hicks was last seen about 4:20 p.m. near 2400 N. Fairfield Road, according to the Silver Alert. Hicks has Alzheimer’s disease, a traumatic brain injury and heart issues, and also is suicidal, Layton police said.
LAYTON, UT
KPCW

I-80 Eastbound shutdown near Coalville results in arrest

West Jordan police contacted Utah Highway Patrol to assist in a traffic stop near the Coalville exit on I-80 around 6 p.m. Public Information Officer Alondra Zavala said the department received a tip on a triple homicide that occurred about a month ago. The suspect was stopped without incident and arrested on unrelated charges.
COALVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo Canyon crash victims in critical condition

VIVIAN PARK, Utah, Aug. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people remained in critical condition Monday from a crash Sunday night that temporarily closed Provo Canyon for three hours. Both were transported by ambulance from the scene of the 7:42 p.m. three-car crash and were initially listed in serious...
ABC4

Utah man found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder. Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City. Mendoza has […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

$50k reward offered for armed robbery of Utah mail carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in Salt Lake City. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the incident happened on Aug. 19 at 1375 Concord Street around 2:10 p.m.  The armed suspects approached the USPS mailperson and robbed […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon

Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

