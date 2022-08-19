Warriors' Jordan Poole: Props to Klay Thompson for teaching 'tricks'

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors are still playing at a high level. Golden State’s young core of James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody can lead the team into the future, but their most impressive young player is Jordan Poole.

At times, Poole looked to be the Warriors’ second-best player last season. Poole, selected with the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has exceeded expectations in Golden State. According to Poole himself, Thompson deserves a lot of that credit.

“[Thompson’s] his own person, and for him to embrace me at such a young age and kind of take me under his wing, teach me his tricks and show me his blueprint is really special, and I’m glad to be part of that,” Poole was quoted on the Warriors’ official Twitter account.

Poole ranked among best future prospects in the league

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently listed the league’s best future prospects by team. He ranked Poole ahead of Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody, adding:

“Not only is it unfair that the Warriors have this rich of a young talent pool and still won the NBA title, but a prospect as good as Moses Moody not making the top three here is borderline cruel for the rest of the league. "Poole has worked his way into becoming a major offensive threat, whether it’s as a primary ball-handler, spot-up shooter or cutter looking for passes from Draymond Green or Stephen Curry."

Poole averaged 18.5 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30 minutes over 76 games (51 starts) last season. The 23-year-old guard played a big role in the offense when Thompson missed the first 39 games of the season and Curry later missed 12.

Will Poole leave the Warriors next summer?

The Warriors will have big decisions to make next summer. Their financial situation could break them up, as Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Poole could ask for contract extensions. At least one of them could be the odd man out.

If Poole becomes a free agent, teams with cap space (Magic and Pistons perhaps) could sign him outright. For now, the Warriors can enjoy having Poole and some of the best young talent. but they will have an important offseason ahead of them.