Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
KETV.com
Trial date ordered for fired Nebraska State Patrol employee accused of stealing drug evidence
LINCOLN, Neb. — A fired Nebraska State Patrol employee's trial starts in February, according to federal court records. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ordered the trial in the case against Anna Idigima and her boyfriend, George Weaver, Jr. Idigima was an evidence tech at NSP. She...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP holds surprise commercial vehicle inspections
NORFOLK, NE.- The Nebraska State Patrol surprised drivers with full inspections of their commercial vehicles on Tuesday. Troopers began surprise inspections Tuesday morning in Norfolk to keep the roadways safe. Trooper-led inspections include checks for brakes, driver qualifications, CDLs, among other possible violations. These surprise stops help keep a watchful eye on vehicles that do not stop at your typical weigh stations, troopers on site said.
WOWT
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
WOWT
One of three suspects in Nebraska illegal abortion case sentenced to probation
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska abortion case heads to court as one of three suspects is sentenced. Investigators say a teen — age 17 at the time — took abortion pills in April, burned the fetus, and followed up with a series of burials. Now 18 years...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident
DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
Semi driver hospitalized following I-29 rollover
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) have released details regarding a semi-trailer rollover on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon.
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
WOWT
Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton
ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
WOWT
Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. White is on parole for a conviction...
KCCI.com
Fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds severely damages building
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews have the flames under control now and are working to find the cause. The building is seriously damaged. The roof is gone, and...
