Winside, NE

Norfolk, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP holds surprise commercial vehicle inspections

NORFOLK, NE.- The Nebraska State Patrol surprised drivers with full inspections of their commercial vehicles on Tuesday. Troopers began surprise inspections Tuesday morning in Norfolk to keep the roadways safe. Trooper-led inspections include checks for brakes, driver qualifications, CDLs, among other possible violations. These surprise stops help keep a watchful eye on vehicles that do not stop at your typical weigh stations, troopers on site said.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Norfolk man killed in Butler County car accident

DAVID CITY, Neb. -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in east central Nebraska. The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 66. The Sheriff's Office said during the investigation and after they received an eye witness...
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WOWT

Columbus Police called to Columbus High School on potential threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Columbus Police Department was called to the Columbus High School and the Lost Creek school area on a report of a man walking in the area, carrying a gun, on Tuesday at around 7:47 a.m. Columbus Public Schools was notified of the potential threat and Columbus...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton

ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Person of interest arrested after reports of subject with gun near Columbus schools

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two schools in Columbus were put on lockout early Tuesday after reports of a person carrying a gun in the area. Shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Columbus Police Department were called to the area near Columbus High School and Lost Creek Elementary. A caller reported a male subject walking in the area carrying a gun.
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Many Nebraska families eligible for FEMA funeral assistance for COVID-19 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in its history FEMA is providing financial help to pay for funeral expenses for families who lost loved ones due to COVID. The government is providing the aid because the virus is taking so many lives. In the first year of the program, FEMA awarded more than $2 billion to more than 300,000 families.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. White is on parole for a conviction...
KCCI.com

Fire at the Iowa State Fairgrounds severely damages building

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews have the flames under control now and are working to find the cause. The building is seriously damaged. The roof is gone, and...
IOWA STATE

