ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. stocks see losses as S&P 500 ends four-week win streak

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KH6Iz_0hNwsZXW00

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks suffered losses this week with the S&P 500 index ending its streak of four weeks of gains.

The S&P 500 fell about 1.3% on Friday to end the week down about 1.2% from last week -- after the index grew 6.7% July 22 to Aug. 12 amid a summer rally, market data shows.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2% on Friday to end the week down more than 2.6% but is up nearly 7.4% since July 22, data from Nasdaq shows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86% on Friday and a fraction of a percentage point on the week.

The Dow remains up around 5.7% since July 22, the Nasdaq market data shows.

The news came as investors weighed the release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, in which the central bank said it would continue to aggressively hike interest rates in order to tame inflation.

"Participants continued to anticipate that ongoing increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate to achieve the committee's objectives," the minutes read.

"With inflation remaining well above the committee's objective participants judged that moving to a restrictive stance of policy was required to meet the committee's legislative mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability."

The Federal Reserve also said that suggested that the pace of its tightening could soon slow.

"I wouldn't expect a complete reversal going back to the June lows or something like that, however, the choppiness we're seeing today and this week does reflect a lot of the bear case that's out there," FBB Capital Partners' Mike Bailey told CNBC.

"I think seeing the market trade sideways or seeing a bit of a pause in that rally definitely makes sense based on some of the facts that we're seeing out there."

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#S P 500#Interest Rates#Price Stability#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
430K+
Followers
63K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy