Crab whiskey? New flavor also helps environment

Who wants some crab flavored whiskey?

Yes, you read that right. One New Hampshire distillery is experimenting with some seriously bold flavors.

Rising ocean temperatures from climate change patterns are causing the European green crab population on the East Coast to explode.

Now, a distillery is harvesting the invasive species to brew a new kind of whiskey.

At Tamworth Distilling and Mercantile in New Hampshire, product developer Will Robinson is introducing visitors to a small new batch of whiskey that is infused with flavors sourced from the ocean.

“Once you swallow it; you get it down, you get some of the butteriness of the meat,” Robinson said.

That meat is sourced from European green crabs harvested along the New Hampshire coastline.

According to Robinson, people can’t get enough of the eclectic whiskey. Tamworth’s Crab Trapper whiskey sold out shortly after hitting distillery shelves.

But the unusual whiskey has a separate purpose: helping the environment.

The European green crab is one of the most invasive species in the United States. It threatens communities of oysters, clams and mussels.

“The issue is that we don’t get the really long cold winters anymore, and so their seasons really begin earlier, and so they can start meeting and reproducing and doing all that they need to do earlier and longer,” said Gabriel Bradt, a research specialist at the University of New Hampshire.

Tamworth hopes that increased awareness will motivate others to help deal with invasive species across the country.

“It’s an experience that brings about environmental awareness,” Robinson said.

