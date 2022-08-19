Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs.

Police arrested 47-year old Bernard Moore on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Moore has been under investigation for homicide since October of last year.

During his first court appearance, the prosecutor asked Judge Romona Gonzalez to hold Moore on $75,000 dollars cash.

Although she agreed Moore faces serious charges, Judge Gonzalez said bond is based on flight-risk. She believes Moore’s risk is low.

“Given your behavior at the time of your arrest and the opportunity you’ve had to flee since this all happened in October,” said Gonzalez. “I am giving you the opportunity for a signature bond.”

“Thank you, Your Honor. Thank you so much, Your Honor. Thank you, Your Honor.”

Judge Gonzalez released Moore on a signature bond, but he’s being held in jail by his probation officer. Moore will return to court next week.

