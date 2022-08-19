Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of 2018 murder in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk's Office.
Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who was found dead due to a gunshot wound in a home on CR 2117 near Maydelle on November 7, 2018.
In March of 2022, Roberts' first trial resulted in a mistrial after an investigator allegedly failed to disclose a piece of digital evidence to everyone involved in the trial.
