Cherokee County, TX

Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of 2018 murder in Cherokee County

By Sage Sowels, Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office.

Nacogdoches man arrested for deadly conduct after standoff, shots fired

Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who was found dead due to a gunshot wound in a home on CR 2117 near Maydelle on November 7, 2018.

In March of 2022, Roberts’ first trial resulted in a mistrial after an investigator allegedly failed to disclose a piece of digital evidence to everyone involved in the trial.

