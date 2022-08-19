Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Better Solution for Short-Term Rental Management in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Man shot in home in Hampton, police investigate
Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non life threatening injuries.
Man shot inside Hampton home on Lincoln Street, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at around 10:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and...
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern
Crime mapping says over the past 4 weeks, city wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hardy Field part of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead. Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22, officers responded to a call located on the block of 6900 Tidewater Drive.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
WAVY News 10
Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot while driving near West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was shot in Hampton Monday night. According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Division, a 29-year-old woman was struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be...
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
The charges against Gary Morton are serious, leading us to wonder if he had previously been in trouble with the law.
WAVY News 10
Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
Man shot on Aero Circle in Hampton
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Video shows alleged assault by officer inside Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moment in which a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate says he was choked by a jail officer.
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
Delays in missing person alerts causing issue
Alerts issued when someone is missing have come too late or with gaping holes in the facts surrounding the case.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1