Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Man shot inside Hampton home on Lincoln Street, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. According to the Hampton Police Division, the incident happened in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at around 10:40 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
