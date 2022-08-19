ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

WBTW News13

Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
WBTW News13

Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
wpde.com

Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
WBTW News13

3 people hurt in crash near Tanger Outlets in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened about 10:45 p.m. near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
