Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The popular Myrtle Beach attraction, SkyWheel, has announced another temporary closure. The closure comes a day after the attraction was reopened following a technical issue, caused by recent storms in the area, that led the attraction to stop unexpectedly Sunday night. All groups on...
WMBF
North Myrtle transmission line poles to be replaced, road closures expected
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Santee Cooper plans to replace failing transmission equipment in a North Myrtle neighborhood. Tuesday, Aug. 23, the power company will replace the overhead transmission line pole that hangs over the Possum Trot Road and Outrigger Road intersection. Drivers can expect at least a partial...
Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
WMBF
Power restored to over 2,500 in Horry County, utility company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews restored power after an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers. The utility company says the outage impacted members served out of its Nixonville substation.
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
South Carolina Department of Transportation gearing up to work on several busy Myrtle Beach roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Transportation will enter an agreement to make city roads safer. Four roadways and intersections are expected to get safety updates in the coming months and years, including: Mr. Joe White Ave. from U.S. 17 to U.S. 17 Business 21st […]
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
3 people hurt in crash near Tanger Outlets in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened about 10:45 p.m. near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities asked people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
WMBF
Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long police standoff at the Happy Holiday motel in the Grand Strand. An armed, heavy police presence was on the scene early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself in the Happy Holiday Motel on N. Ocean Blvd., according to officials.
Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday. Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop. “It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel experienced ‘technical issue’ causing it to stop with passengers onboard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A technical issue caused a popular attraction, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, to suddenly stop while passengers were onboard Sunday night. There were three groups on the wheel during the incident, according to SkyWheel’s Facebook page. Crews with the SkyWheel, along with the Myrtle...
1 person in custody after barricade situation at Myrtle Beach motel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken into custody after Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a barricade situation at a motel on North Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post. The incident took place at the Happy Holiday motel, according to police, who said the area was secure and that […]
WMBF
Missing woman suffering from medical issues found safe, Myrtle Beach PD says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman suffering with medical issues who was reported missing has been found safe. Darlene Gist, 58, was reported last seen on Wedgewood Street Monday morning. Myrtle Beach Police Department announced she was found safely around 7:15 p.m.
WMBF
A ‘pawsome’ find: Rescue crews find lost puppy during wreck on I-95, return to owner
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A rescue crew had an unexpected visitor while responding on Saturday to a crash along I-95 in Florence County. Windy Hill Fire Rescue was working the wreck when they found a puppy. It turns out, that a Windy Hill Fire Rescue crew had responded...
Myrtle Beach police say missing woman found safe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a missing woman has been found safe. Police posted the update to social media about 2 hours after sharing information about the missing woman.
Dillon County principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Wendy Cook, 54, was the principal at Stewart Height Elementary in Dillon County Four School District. Her death was […]
WMBF
Horry County animal shelter resumes operations after brief closure to assist police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After announcing the shelter would temporarily close on Friday, the Horry County Animal Care Center is re-open to the public on Monday. On Friday, a Horry County Police Department animal investigation on Highway 905 resulted in the seizure of a large number of animals with specific needs.
