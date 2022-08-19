ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way

INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
townofbargersville.org

Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission – Request for Proposal

The Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission has issued a Request for Proposal for development of municipally owned properties at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 144. The Town is located in Western Johnson County with a 2021 estimated population of 10,239 placing it among the fastest growing communities in Indiana. The Town will see the completion of one of Johnson County’s two interchanges from Interstate 69 in 2023 and is anticipated to see continued growth in the foreseeable future.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Hamilton, IN
Lawrence, IN
Government
City
Lawrence, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
wamwamfm.com

I69 Finish Line Update

Construction of the new I-69 mainline in Johnson County is reaching a halfway point. Over the coming month, State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift onto more than four miles of new pavement between S.R. 144 and Fairview Road. The traffic shifts are expected to occur in four steps,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel would like to buy this house, lease it

The Carmel City Council recently approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East. The home, which is for sale and listed at $415,000, is at an intersection the city plans to convert into a...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor

Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s top lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Line#Infrastructure#Transit Bus#Traffic Accident#Ibj#Citizens En
shelbycountypost.com

Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville

A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close

INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat

Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting

Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
LAWRENCE, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy