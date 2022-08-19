Read full article on original website
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
WIBC.com
City of Indianapolis Plans on Converting Some One-Way Streets to Two-Way
INDIANAPOLIS–The City of Indianapolis plans on converting several one-way streets to two-way streets with the hope of reducing crashes and making travel safer. “Whether you live, work, or play in Indianapolis, you deserve to get where you’re going safely no matter how you choose to get there,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at a news conference Monday.
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
townofbargersville.org
Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission – Request for Proposal
The Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission has issued a Request for Proposal for development of municipally owned properties at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 144. The Town is located in Western Johnson County with a 2021 estimated population of 10,239 placing it among the fastest growing communities in Indiana. The Town will see the completion of one of Johnson County’s two interchanges from Interstate 69 in 2023 and is anticipated to see continued growth in the foreseeable future.
wamwamfm.com
I69 Finish Line Update
Construction of the new I-69 mainline in Johnson County is reaching a halfway point. Over the coming month, State Road 37 traffic is expected to shift onto more than four miles of new pavement between S.R. 144 and Fairview Road. The traffic shifts are expected to occur in four steps,...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
readthereporter.com
Carmel would like to buy this house, lease it
The Carmel City Council recently approved a resolution that expresses the city’s interest in purchasing a home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East. The home, which is for sale and listed at $415,000, is at an intersection the city plans to convert into a...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride acquired by home-service franchisor
Indianapolis-based Lawn Pride Inc., one of central Indiana’s top lawn-care companies, has been acquired by Waco, Texas-based Neighborly Inc., one the world’s largest franchisors of home-service brands. Financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Lawn Pride, 7740 Johnson Road, was founded by CEO Andrew Neher...
shelbycountypost.com
Indianapolis-based trucking company moving to Shelbyville
A growing over-the-road trucking company is in the process of moving its company from Indianapolis to Shelbyville. A3P Logistics Group, 8129 Whitham Drive in Indianapolis, has purchased land on Enterprise Drive near Toray Resin Company, 821 W. Mausoleum Road, with the intent of running its trucking company from the site.
Bottleworks District announces 3 new tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Bottleworks District is getting three new tenants. Two of those tenants will be located in the district's preexisting buildings and the third will be in a new building that's part of the district's Phase II expansion. StretchLab, First American Title Insurance Company and national CPA and...
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
WISH-TV
Bike riders says they are at risk as city replaces safety barriers on bike lane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The City of Indianapolis has removed the concrete poles that were built into the concrete curb that kept bicyclist and walkers safe. The city has replaced them with a more flexible pole and one of them is already gone. “It’s kind of funny that the solution...
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
cbs4indy.com
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the...
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to […]
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
Inside Indiana Business
Evolution needed to keep charitable gaming afloat
Charitable gaming — once a juggernaut in Indiana — has declined in recent years due to the challenges navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing supply chain disruptions and inflation, with many organizations closing down completely. Small organizations, in particular, struggled the most during those lean months, and...
Current Publishing
Hidden gem: State park has rustic outdoor feel despite urban setting
Tucked away in the City of Lawrence on the northeast side of Indianapolis is a 1,700-acre state park that is of the newest, and busiest, of Indiana’s 24 state parks. Established in 1996 on the site of the former Fort Benjamin Harrison military base, Fort Harrison State Park, at 6000 N. Post Road, has a variety of features and attractions typically associated with Indiana’s state parks – most of which are far from major urban centers – and a few not typically found a state parks.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
