The Town of Bargersville Redevelopment Commission has issued a Request for Proposal for development of municipally owned properties at the intersection of State Road 135 and County Road 144. The Town is located in Western Johnson County with a 2021 estimated population of 10,239 placing it among the fastest growing communities in Indiana. The Town will see the completion of one of Johnson County’s two interchanges from Interstate 69 in 2023 and is anticipated to see continued growth in the foreseeable future.

