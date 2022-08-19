Effective: 2022-08-24 06:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Austin; Colorado FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Austin and Colorado. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sealy and Cat Spring. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO