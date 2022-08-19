Read full article on original website
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon.
Is This Cannabis Stock Going Up in Flames?
Concern over legalization has put pressure on this marijuana-focused REIT. One of its largest tenants recently missed rent, putting its future and financial strength into question.
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
3 Oil Stocks Still Minting Cash at $90 Oil
Diamondback Energy expects to produce a prodigious amount of free cash flow this year. Devon Energy thinks it will produce more free cash than its initial forecast thanks to higher-than-anticipated oil prices. EOG Resources is using its oil-fueled cash flows to pay dividends.
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way. The federal government has no plans to issue a stimulus check this year. Multiple states are taking stimulus matters into their own hands and issuing payments to residents. For months on end, Americans have been struggling in the wake of rampant
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Next year's Social Security COLA will surely be the biggest in at least 10 years. Even so, you'll very likely need retirement savings as well.
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers eclipsed analyst estimates in the latest quarter. The company's 2.9% dividend yield is nearly double the S&P 500 index's yield. The stock is also deeply undervalued relative to its pharmaceutical industry peers.
Noah Holdings (NOAH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Noah Holdings (NOAH -6.33%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
XPeng Inc. (XPEV -10.81%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Investors can keep their retirement goals on track by sticking with growing companies. The Trade Desk and MongoDB have strong growth engines that could make long-term investors great returns.
Could This Crypto Skyrocket After Its Rebranding?
EOS is attempting a rebrand after four years of stalled development efforts, high-profile lawsuits, and rancorous internal controversy. It will get rid of its previous development team, adopt a community-led blockchain protocol known as Antelope, and embrace Web3. EOS is now competing in a very crowded industry that includes market
Why GM Stock Dropped Today
General Motors plans to have its light-duty offerings all electric by 2035. The company has already committed to investing $35 billion to make the transition. GM reinstated its dividend, but only at a fraction of the previous level.
5 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Over the last two decades, Brent crude oil prices fluctuated from over $120 per barrel to below $40 per barrel. Chevron, Williams Companies, and Enterprise Products Partners outperformed the S&P 500 Index in terms of total returns over the last two decades. Chevron and ExxonMobil are Dividend Aristocrats, with Chevron
These 2 Stocks Won't Grow Your Money Overnight, but Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys
Home Depot is a proven retail powerhouse tied heavily to homeowner spending. D.R. Horton should endure rough housing waters and come out strong on the other side.
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA -3.52%) Q2 2022 Earnings
Dole plc (DOLE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Dole plc (DOLE -1.30%) Welcome to the Dole plc 2022 second quarter results conference call and webcast. Today's conference is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. [Operator instructions] After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to head of investor relations with Dole plc, James O'Regan.
Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Medtronic (MDT -3.08%) Good morning, and welcome to Medtronic's fiscal year 2023 first quarter earnings broadcast. I'm Ryan Weispfenning, vice president and head of Medtronic investor relations. I'm inside one of our Medtronic mobile labs, which is making a stop here at our operational headquarters in Minneapolis. These high-tech mobile classrooms will give about 5,000 U.S.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Realty Income is a bellwether REIT with an incredible history of success behind it. Procter & Gamble is a leader in the consumer products space, sitting at the top end of the market. Enterprise Products Partners is in the volatile energy sector, but it sidesteps commodity risk and rewards investors
Should You Really Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Right Now?
These REITs have yet to recover from pandemic impacts. Coupled with recent market volatility, these REITs could be valuable long-term buys.
