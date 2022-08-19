Dole plc (DOLE -1.30%) Welcome to the Dole plc 2022 second quarter results conference call and webcast. Today's conference is being broadcast live over the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. [Operator instructions] After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to head of investor relations with Dole plc, James O'Regan.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO