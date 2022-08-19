MESQUITE, Texas — The worst day of Kirk Jarrell's life was Monday. It was the day Dallas County saw what's being called a '1,000-year' storm that flooded roadways, homes and submerged dozens of cars. One fatality was reported during the severe weather event: 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell. She was killed...

