One of the great longtime holdouts has returned. The Tacoma, Washington band Botch figured out a style of complex, frantic, math-damaged hardcore in the late ’90s, when peers like Converge and the Dillinger Escape Plan were fucking with that formula in similar ways. But while Converge and Dillinger went on to become hugely successful touring acts, Botch broke apart at their absolute peak. The band started to fracture when they were recording their 1999 opus We Are The Romans, and they finally played their last show in 2002. Over the years, Botch have presumably had many opportunities to reunite. They took none of them. But now, Botch have returned, and they’ve just dropped their first new track in 20 years.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO