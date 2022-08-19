Read full article on original website
Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”
Last month, the composer Daniele Luppi announced a new collaborative EP with Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez, Charm Of Pleasure, similar to Luppi’s past team-ups with the likes of Parquet Courts & Karen O and Danger Mouse. Today, he’s releasing a new single from it, the languid and slow “The Rose You Kept.” “It was the trickiest piece for me to arrange and produce,” Luppi said in a statement. “I’m obsessed with different-sounding songs that feel like they’re on the same album, and I like to embrace variation.” Check out the new one and previous single “You Never Loved” below.
Danny Brown – “Winter”
It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
Microsoft Says A Frequency In Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” Made Laptops Crash
Janet Jackson’s 1989 hit “Rhythm Nation” was a pop game-changer — a cutting-edge smash that incorporated the militaristic clatter of industrial music and Public Enemy in the context of a towering, anthemic hit song. But “Rhythm Nation” apparently had other effects, which are just now becoming obvious to the general public. The “Rhythm Nation” video, it turns out, had the power to crash certain laptops.
Lil Wayne Threatens To End Show After Fan Throws Object Onstage
Lil Wayne recently threatened to end a concert in Jacksonville, Florida early after an unruly fan threw an object onstage. The rapper had just begun performing his first song of the night when what appeared to be a bandana was tossed from the crowd in his direction. Noticeably annoyed, the rapper prompted the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning that he’d cut the show short if the disrespect continued. “This my first song,” Wayne barked. “If a n*gga gonna be throwing the sh*t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll get my ass right up...
Innumerable Forms – “Thrall”
The members of the Boston-based band Innumerable Forms mostly come from hardcore; different people in the band have played in groups like Mind Eraser, Power Trip, Iron Lung, and Red Death. But Innumerable Forms generally go for a straight-up old-school death metal sound, and they’re really good at it. Next month, the band will release their new album Philosophical Collapse, and we’ve already posted first single “Built On Wrought.” Today, they’ve shared another one.
Mindforce – “Words Fail”
Oh, fuck yeah. It’s happening. The Hudson Valley hardcore monsters Mindforce, a band with an almost supernatural ability to make me stomp like a gorilla, are about to follow their great 2018 album Excalibur with the new full-length New Lords. We’ve already posted Mindforce’s song “Survival Is Vengeance,” and it rips. Now, we get to hear another one that rips just as hard.
Free-Jazz Trumpeter & Composer Jaimie Branch Dies At 39
Jaimie Branch, a New York-via-Chicago avant-garde jazz trumpeter who released music solo and collaboratively, has died. She was 39. The news was confirmed by the Chicago label International Anthem, who wrote on Twitter: “At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Her family, friends and community are heart broken.”
Johanna Warren – “Piscean Lover”
Johanna Warren has a new album on the way, Lessons For Mutants, which is out at the beginning of October. She announced it last month with “I’d Be Orange,” and today Warren has shared its second single, “Piscean Lover.” It’s scratchy and booming, with a great stuttering chorus: “Anyway better not get too existential/ I cannot guarantee that I’ll live up to my potential/ But I guess better safe than sorry, I’ll never take the last bow/ I don’t know but there’s only one way to find out.” Watch a video for the track below.
Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Awkwafina arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Charles Edwards stars as Celebrimbor Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Markella Kavenagh stars as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Jeremy Sisto arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars as Queen Regent Mírel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Ismael Cruz Cordova stars as...
Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects. The...
Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years
My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them. First up they did...
Capitol Records “Severs Ties” With AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes To The Black Community
Capitol Records has “severed ties” with the recently signed AI rapper FN Meka, who came under intense scrutiny after clips of the project using the N-word went viral. Social media users also surfaced an old image from Meka’s Instagram showing the rapper in a scene of police brutality.
Botch Share “One Twenty Two,” First New Song In Over 20 Years
One of the great longtime holdouts has returned. The Tacoma, Washington band Botch figured out a style of complex, frantic, math-damaged hardcore in the late ’90s, when peers like Converge and the Dillinger Escape Plan were fucking with that formula in similar ways. But while Converge and Dillinger went on to become hugely successful touring acts, Botch broke apart at their absolute peak. The band started to fracture when they were recording their 1999 opus We Are The Romans, and they finally played their last show in 2002. Over the years, Botch have presumably had many opportunities to reunite. They took none of them. But now, Botch have returned, and they’ve just dropped their first new track in 20 years.
Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48
Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48. Anstis joined...
Wild Pink – “Hold My Hand” (Feat. Julien Baker)
Last year, Wild Pink released the excellent album A Billion Little Lights. Later this year, they’ll follow that LP with ILYSM. The two albums might be coming close together on the calendar, but they reflect huge changes in the life of bandleader John Ross. On the new LP, Ross reflects on his cancer diagnosis and treatment — truly heavy subjects. Ross co-produced the new album with Justin Pizzoferrato and the Antlers’ Peter Silberman, and it’s got appearances from people like J Mascis, Yasmin Williams, Ryley Walker, and Samantha Crain. We’ve already posted the album’s excellent title track, and now we get to hear a new song where Ross duets with Julien Baker.
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Melody’s Echo Chamber Announces “Lost Album” Unfold, Co-Produced By Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker
Earlier this year, the French musician Melody Prochet released a new album as Melody’s Echo Chamber, Emotional Eternal. And later this year, Prochet is reissuing her 2012 self-titled debut album, which was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. The reissue will be accompanied by Unfold, described as the...
Watch Soccer Mommy Burn Through Two Songs On Kimmel
A couple of months ago, Soccer Mommy released Sometimes, Forever, the new album that she recorded with Oneohtrix Point Never. It rocks. If you’ve seen Soccer Mommy live anytime recently, then you already know that Sophie Allison’s got a great live band that really brings a sense of groove to her songs. On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Allison and her band got a couple of chances to show what they can do.
