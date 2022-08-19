ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Adaptive Surf Project to hold special event Saturday

By Brandon Tester, Claire Curry
 4 days ago

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Adaptive Surf Project is inviting anyone with physical or mental disabilities, and their loved ones, to join them for a chance to catch some waves Saturday.

Christina Chadwick, director of the nonprofit, said the event is a good time for participants and volunteers.

“Just to see somebody that can do these things, they might just need a little extra help, and to show them that they can do that,” Chadwick said. “And then they realize for the first time, ‘I can do this, this is something I might need a friend, but I can do it.’

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oceanana Fishing Pier in Atlantic Beach. They expect to go out on the water even if the weather isn’t ideal.

