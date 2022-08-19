ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atascadero News

CAPSLO Announces New Board Members

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43edE5_0hNwlmFG00

Mark Dariz, Mary Ann Reiss, and Kim Spiller, join Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ― Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) announces three new board members: Mark Dariz, member of the Atascadero City Council, Mary Ann Reiss, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Pismo Beach, and Kim Spiller, Partner at Caliber Audit & Attest, LLP based in San Luis Obispo.

“We are so excited to have three official new voting members of the CAPSLO board. CAPSLO has a unique tripartite board with elected public officials, private individuals and representatives from the low-income community we serve, “said Biz Steinberg, CEO, CAPSLO.

“I am very excited to be back on the CAPSLO Board and to have the opportunity to work with board members and staff that serve with great passion,” said Mary Ann Reiss.

Kim Spiller says, “I am honored to serve on the Board of CAPSLO, which is an organization that has a tremendous positive impact on the community that I was raised in and am now raising my own family in. I believe in giving back and in the strength of community. By serving on the Board and using the accounting and financial skills that I have developed through my career, I hope to help contribute to the success of the organization’s mission of addressing the causes of poverty and empowering low-income people to achieve self-sufficiency.

Mark comes from the City of Atascadero as a Public Representative, similar to Ms. Reiss. Mark states, “I have lived on the Central Coast since 1991 and have been involved in the community over the years. I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the Board.”

For more information about the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, please visit capslo.org or contact Marci Sperlo at (805) 544-4355.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oxe0_0hNwlmFG00
Kim Spiller

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Kiwanis Club Supporting Tech Trek

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in support of Tech Trek. The week-long educational opportunity is held at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where junior high age girls spend a week in science, technology, math, and more — pictured in the back row are Kathy McCarey, with AAUW and Kiwanis, and Janet Morales, from AAUW.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Karl Richard Hansen 1949 – 2022

Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born in January 1949 in Glendale, CA, to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, CA, after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.
PASO ROBLES, CA
GV Wire

State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park

Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#New Board#Caliber Audit Attest#Llp#The Capslo Board#The Board Of Capslo
The Atascadero News

Sunken Gardens Sculpture to Receive Repairs

ATASCADERO — The base of the Wrestling Bacchantes sculpture, displayed in Atascadero’s Historic Sunken Gardens, will soon feature a brick facade with marble tiles. The project is the completion of the sculpture’s restoration efforts to highlight this historical piece of art in the City’s downtown area.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Kurt William Haag 1956 – 2022

Kurt William Haag succumbed to battling cancer on June 28, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1956, to parents Water and Alice Haag of Millbrae, CA. Kurt was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Karen and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc School Board, Former Superintendent Trevor McDonald Reach Payout Agreement

Superintendent Trevor McDonald received a payout when he left the Lompoc Unified School District last month, although the board failed to disclose the details. The district's embattled leader, who held the title for nine years, abruptly resigned July 25, citing family reasons for his departure, which was announced after a rare midday special board meeting.
LOMPOC, CA
The Atascadero News

La Plaza Grand Opening Partners with ECHO

ATASCADERO — La Plaza will celebrate its grand opening on Sep. 1, and after five years of work, Z Villages wants to celebrate new beginnings with the community. There will be a variety of local food and drink vendors available for purchase, music provided by Traffic Records and Atascadero Community Band, axe throwing provided by Slo Axe Co, and exclusive access into the new businesses opening in La Plaza.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Tennessine

Tennessine is a 1-year-old female, brown and black German shepherd available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Tennessine's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy