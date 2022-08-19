ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ybor City, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: 7 people injured in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Seven people are suffering from various injuries after a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Dade City. In a tweet, Pasco Fire Rescue sent out a traffic alert asking drivers to steer clear of U.S. 301 at Beth Street following a two-car crash. Out of the...
DADE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Rescue Railroad
thegabber.com

Gun Stolen From Boat While Family Lunches in Gulfport

Someone stole a gun from a duffle bag left on the deck of a boat dock at the Gulfport Casino on Aug. 12. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said a Ruger .380 pistol was in a stolen duffel bag, which the family left “in plain sight on the deck” of their boat while they ate lunch in Gulfport.
GULFPORT, FL
Bay News 9

USF students report mold, water damage at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — Several USF students have seen their school year get off to a nasty start. USF students living at Ivy Apartments in Tampa report long list of problems including mold, holes in the wall, water damage. Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter was escorted off property while talking...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

At least 2 hurt in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. — At least two people were hurt in a crash on 50th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Fire officials said two people were taken to a local hospital while a third refused transport. It's not clear what caused the crash or...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy