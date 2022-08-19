ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines County, IA

KBUR

Obituaries for Tuesday August 23rd

Melvin “Mel” F. Bray, 67, of Burlington, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House. Born October 29, 1954 in La Harpe, Illinois, he was the son of Donald E. and Lillian G. (Brokaw) Bray. He graduated from La Harpe High School in 1973. He went to work for F. S. in Stronghurst, Illinois.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Burlington Police: slow down around school busses

Burlington, IA- With school once again underway, the Burlington Police Department is reminding motorists to slow down when near slowed or stopped school busses. Drivers are advised to watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood and watch for children playing and gathering near bus stops.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Texas Tenors return to Burlington to kick off Civic Music’s 93rd season

Burlington, IA- The Texas Tenors will be returning to Burlington to kick off the Civic Music’s 93rd season. The Texas Tenors’ performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St., Burlington. Their appearance is sponsored by the Harry and Virginia Murray Foundation.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Lee County Health Department to hold immunization clinic

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Health Department will host a children’s immunization clinic Thursday, August 25th, from 1 PM until 4:30 PM at the Lee County Health Department, #3 John Bennet Drive, in Fort Madison. The Pen City Current reports that the clinic is open to children who...
LEE COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted

Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
MIDDLETOWN, IA
KBUR

Burlington Amtrak groundbreaking ceremony

Burlington, IA- Amtrak has announced $11.5 million in improvements will be made to the Burlington Amtrak Station. According to a news release, the exterior improvements include two new 700-foot-long boarding platforms with rehabilitated canopies and structure, new station signage, mobile lift enclosures, energy-efficient LED lighting, and guardrails. New accessible pathways...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death

Springfield, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. A six-man, six-woman jury deliberated...
MENDON, IL
KBUR

Mexican Citizen Illegally Residing in West Liberty sentenced to prison on Identity Theft and Fraud Charges

Davenport, IA- A Mexican Citizen who resided in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to over 2 years in prison on identity theft and fraud charges. 50-year-old Silvano Marez Rios was sentenced Thursday, August 18th, to 33 months in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number, and illegal reentry.
WEST LIBERTY, IA

