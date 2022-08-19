ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Wichita man gets prison for wrong way DUI crash on K-254 that killed Caldwell teen

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

A Wichita man will serve four years, eight months in prison for killing a Caldwell teen in a drunken driving crash on Kansas Highway 254 in northeastern Sedgwick County last fall.

Jose Rios-Cruz Jr., 40, pleaded guilty in June to one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the Sept. 25, 2021, death of 19-year-old Clayton D. Patterson . He was sentenced Friday by Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities at the time of the deadly crash said Rios-Cruz drove a GMC Sierra truck the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of K-254 and ran nearly head-on into the Chrysler PT Cruiser Patterson was driving. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Benjamin Blick said then that Rios-Cruz “exhibited signs of intoxication” after the 2:45 a.m. collision.

Rios-Cruz had “blood-shot and watery eyes,” “swayed from left to right multiple times” in front of law enforcement, slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol, an affidavit released by the court says. Blood tests showed he was too drunk to drive — his blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to the document.

Rios-Cruz was also driving 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 70 three seconds before the crash and was traveling 87 mph immediately before impact, the affidavit says.

Patterson, a 2020 high school graduate who grew up in Clearwater, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to his autopsy report.

Prosecutors asked for a 56-month sentence while Rios-Cruz wanted less time, 48 months, according to his plea agreement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, KS
Caldwell, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Caldwell, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Prison#Gmc Sierra#K 254#Chrysler#Sedgwick County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
189
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy