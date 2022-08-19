Read full article on original website
Duval County man says his party affiliation changed without his knowledge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters have been casting ballots all day on Tuesday, but some voters are saying they’ve had problems. That includes one man who said his party affiliation was changed without his knowledge. “This morning I was the first one in there to vote actually. And when...
News4Jax.com
Over 200 Duval County mail-in-ballots scrutinized after being rejected by machines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Monday afternoon, over 15% of registered voters in Duval County have cast a ballot, many by mail, and some of those ballots have had problems. The canvassing board is now taking a closer look at more than 200 votes. NEWS4JAX VOTER’S GUIDE: What and...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
News4Jax.com
DCPS responds to scathing report saying district underreported crimes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools addressed the latest report from a Florida grand jury that accuses the former director of Duval County Public Schools’ Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period. “The new grand jury...
Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
Grand jury report accuses former DCPS police chief of having 'shocking disregard for student safety'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A scathing grand jury report says the former chief of police at Duval County Schools intentionally hid and downplayed crimes in an effort to mask the problem. The district blamed a 'technical glitch' for the error but the report alleges that's not what exactly happened. Michael...
News4Jax.com
Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason...
News4Jax.com
Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races
Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
floridapolitics.com
Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win
Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
News4Jax.com
You need to bring an ID when you vote: Here’s what works
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time...
floridapolitics.com
Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle
The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
floridapolitics.com
Alyson McCullough takes hard-fought western seat on Nassau Co. Commission
The campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one. One of the nastier and more-competitive North Florida races not involving a mid-campaign DUI charge — unlike the District 2 race — the campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one, fought across not just western Nassau County, but online on multiple Facebook pages.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to tout hand-picked school board candidates, education agenda
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville on Sunday evening for his education tour. He’s doing it to tout his list of hand-picked school board candidates and talk about his statewide and sometimes controversial education agenda. DeSantis said the candidates he has endorsed are pro-parent,...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis endorses local school board candidates, Duval Democrats respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. DeSantis made his rounds in Florida Sunday on his Education Tour. He made a stop in Jacksonville and brought out some of the candidates he’s endorsing for school board positions in the area. Gov. DeSantis said at the event in the last few years...
News4Jax.com
Duval County voters approve property tax increase to help teachers & schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County voters on Tuesday night voted in favor of a property tax hike designed in part to help teachers and staff of public schools in Jacksonville. Here’s how the votes stacked up:. The district said the tax is badly needed. It says over the...
News4Jax.com
What to know about Duval County’s property tax hike referendum to increase pay for teachers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the questions on the primary ballot on Tuesday, Duval County voters are being asked whether they’re willing to pay higher property taxes so that Jacksonville teachers can earn a better salary. VOTE 2022: News4JAX voter’s guide breaks down races, candidates on ballot | EXPLAINER:...
First Coast News
Suspect in Jacksonville VyStar Credit Union attempted armed robbery arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A man who police say attempted to rob a VyStar Credit Union has been arrested. Police responded to Jason Allen Keeling's home for an unrelated reason, and when checking records, found a warrant for his arrest.
Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced
Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.
