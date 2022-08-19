ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville abortion clinic wants FBI to investigate JSO’s response to anti-abortion protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Staff members at a Jacksonville abortion clinic are asking for the FBI to investigate after an anti-abortion protest. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, located off University Boulevard on the Southside, released a statement saying that 165 anti-abortion protesters held a demonstration Monday that stopped traffic and blocked patients and staff from entering the clinic.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

DCPS responds to scathing report saying district underreported crimes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools addressed the latest report from a Florida grand jury that accuses the former director of Duval County Public Schools’ Police Department of severely underreporting instances of crimes on school campuses over a four-year period. “The new grand jury...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#Election Local#State Attorney S Office
News4Jax.com

You need to bring an ID when you vote: Here’s what works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hupp Huppmann emerges victorious in tough Nassau Co. Commission battle

The Riverstone debate helped drive conversation on the race until Bell’s arrest on suspicion of DUI. It was a thorough drubbing for incumbent Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell, who lost District 2 to Navy veteran and locally well-known entertainer Hupp Huppmann. Huppmann took 62.6% of the vote while Bell...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
floridapolitics.com

Alyson McCullough takes hard-fought western seat on Nassau Co. Commission

The campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one. One of the nastier and more-competitive North Florida races not involving a mid-campaign DUI charge — unlike the District 2 race — the campaign for District 4 on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has been a rough and personal one, fought across not just western Nassau County, but online on multiple Facebook pages.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy