ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmkpF_0hNwkPrE00

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ozuna spoke to reporters for 18 seconds before the game against the Houston Astros. He made a statement, but didn’t take any questions.

“I disappointed my team,” he said. “I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”

It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Ozuna was arrested by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Ozuna’s was not in Friday’s lineup — the fifth straight game he has missed due to poor performance on the field, manager Brian Snitker said.

Snitker spoke to Ozuna earlier Friday but didn’t elaborate on their conversation.

“No, like I said, I think everything’s been said,” Snitker said. “We’re disappointed that it happened, and we’ll just go on.”

Ozuna, 31, is in his third season in Atlanta and in the second year of a $65 million, four-year contract. He hit .338 and led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 2020, but has dropped below .215 for two consecutive seasons.

Ozuna is hitting .214 with 20 homers and 46 RBIs this season. This season’s substandard production led to reduced playing time even before the arrest.

Snitker didn’t know whether Ozuna will face a suspension.

Following the 2021 arrest, Ozuna was placed on administrative leave during a MLB investigation and missed Atlanta’s World Series championship run. He was then suspended for 20 games under its domestic violence policy in November, allowing him to return for the start of this season.

Ozuna apologized to his teammates and fans at spring training in March.

“My fans, I’m going to give you the best and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry,” Ozuna said at the start of spring training.

Ozuna’s pretrial diversion program, which led to the previous charges being dropped, included 3-6 months of supervision, a 24-week family violence intervention program, at least 200 hours of community service and an anger management course.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
The Associated Press

Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims

ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans

Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy