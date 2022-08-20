Leicester vs Southampton live stream and how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

Leicester and Southampton clash at the King Power on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking for their first Premier League wins of the season. Can the Foxes scavenge three points or will the Saints march off with them instead? Make sure you know how to watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV . Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States . Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN .

Leicester vs Southampton live stream

Date: Saturday 20th August

Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

US stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount / FuboTV (free trial)

Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Canada stream: DAZN

UK stream: Not televised

AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Leicester gave Arsenal a couple of scares at the Emirates last weekend but ultimately succumbed to the quality of Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice and bagged two assists in a 4-2 win. Much of the talk around Brendan Rodgers' side concerns the lack of signings, and with just one point on the board so far – from a 2-2 draw with Brentford on the opening weekend – the Foxes do look in need of some more bodies to prevent them going any further backwards.

With speculation rife concerning their futures, Fofana and Tielemans are both left out of the Leicester side today, with Ayoze Pérez getting a rare start. Harvey Barnes also returns from injury.

Southampton came from 2-0 down to secure a much-needed draw against Leeds United last weekend. A brace from Rodrigo gave Leeds what looked like a comfortable lead after an hour, but Southampton rallied in the final 20 minutes and goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters ensured the points were shared at St Mary's. The result ended a run of five consecutive league defeats for the Saints – can they go one better today?

Ralph Hasenhüttl has made three changes to his starting line-up, with Adam Armstrong, Joe Aribo and Sékou Mara replacing Jan Bednarek, Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong.



The match kicks off at 3pm BST today, Saturday 20th August. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Leicester vs Southampton free live stream

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Pottercomuneo)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV .

Sling currently is offering new customers 50% off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad . We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Leicester vs Southampton on Sling TV 50% off first month

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Leicester vs Southampton on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Save 50% off your first month and pay just $17.50, $35 thereafter but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Southampton live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Southampton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling , DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Southampton live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Leicester vs Southampton live stream

Sadly, Leicester vs Southampton will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada , Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV .

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Leicester vs Southampton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23, including Leicester vs Southampton, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Leicester vs Southampton live stream

The Leicester vs Southampton live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada . You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Leicester vs Southampton – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Leicester vs Southampton

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer , but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

