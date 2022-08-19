ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested after drugs found in stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Kajuan Boykins, 29; Aubreyona Jani Cross, 24; and Monique Simoune Curtis, 26, were arrested last night after deputies found drugs in a stolen car that they had driven to a gas station. At about 8:40 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a notification...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
INTERLACHEN, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 23

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 1:42 p.m. Aug. 22, off of Shiner Terrace, Inverness;. Auto theft, 2:03 p.m. Aug. 22, off of South Linwood Terrace, Inverness. Those with information about these offenses could...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens

A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges

Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
WILDWOOD, FL

