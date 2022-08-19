Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested after drugs found in stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Kajuan Boykins, 29; Aubreyona Jani Cross, 24; and Monique Simoune Curtis, 26, were arrested last night after deputies found drugs in a stolen car that they had driven to a gas station. At about 8:40 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office received a notification...
mycbs4.com
Dixie County woman arrested after trying to traffic Fentanyl, being held on $1.8M bond
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested a woman on Saturday, Aug. 20th, for trying to traffic Fentanyl into the Cross City Correctional Institution. The Sheriff's Office says, in a joint effort with the Department of Corrections, they were able to stop more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 100 Suboxone strips from going into the institution.
Lake City man attacked by K-9 during traffic stop found not guilty of all charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man who was attacked by a police K-9 during a traffic stop in October 2020 was found not guilty of any crime on Tuesday. Martinezz Bowman was previously charged with fleeing from law enforcement and resisting arrest. A dashcam video shows the...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen box truck arrested after fleeing troopers, deputies on I-75
A 34-year-old Riverview man driving a stolen box truck was arrested after he fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Interstate 75. On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a 2015 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the FHP incident...
Lake City Police Department arrests teen for possession of firearm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department arrested a 17-year-old accused of having a firearm. LCPD received a warrant for the arrest on Monday after a judge found probable cause for arrest. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
WCJB
FDLE investigates deadly dog attack in Interlachen, animals to be euthanized
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway into the death of a postal worker who was attacked by dogs. During a press conference on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies confirmed USPS postal carrier Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died overnight after she was attacked by five dogs when her vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
WCJB
WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.
New video shows former deputy pulling bail bondsman out of a truck in Bradford County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — New video of former Bradford County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Desue shows him pulling a bail bondsman out of a truck at a gas station in Bradford County. Desue is the same deputy who handcuffed and held ebony Washington, a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 23
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Theft, 1:42 p.m. Aug. 22, off of Shiner Terrace, Inverness;. Auto theft, 2:03 p.m. Aug. 22, off of South Linwood Terrace, Inverness. Those with information about these offenses could...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man arrested after being accused of stealing pickup truck with two dogs in back seat
A 37-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with two dogs in the back seat. On Sunday, August 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and deputy responded to the 18100 block of SE 24th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
WCJB
FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning. The suspect was spotted by FHP driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-75 a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday. The driver...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3
A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens
A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
