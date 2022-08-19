Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Airing of the Quilts held Saturday
LANDRUM––Saturday morning, the Landrum Quilters hosted their biannual Airing of the Quilts. Not only was this a fun, family event for the community but a symbol of what Suzy Manning calls our “ancestors’ tradition.”. Manning, Vice President of Programs for the Landrum Quilters, says that the...
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
FOX Carolina
New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop
DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC
Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
Pet of the Week: Jake
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday, which means it’s Pet of the Week! Jake is a two-month-old lab mix. He has been neutered and up to date on all his shots. It is $195 to adopt Jake. The price includes Jake being neutered, microchipped, and being up to date on all her vaccines. You […]
Anderson artist looks to inspire children with mural
Phor the Artist grew up in Anderson. He was a college athlete, and when he was injured he discovered his passion for art.
WYFF4.com
Beloved Westminster councilman, restaurant owner dies
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Westminster community and people in surrounding areas are rallying behind the family of Yousef Mefleh after his death was announced over the weekend. Mefleh, 67, died Saturday morning at this home, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the cause of death...
thejournalonline.com
One injured – West Main Street
Medshore ambulance service personnel along with Williamston firefighters work at the scene of a two vehicle wreck Friday. It happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Academy Street. At least one person was injured. A QRV also responded along with Williamston police officers.
WYFF4.com
Fire department asks Falls Park visitors to stay out of water after 8th waterfall rescue this year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville Fire Department is asking Falls Park visitors to stay off the rocks and out of the water after their eighth waterfall rescue this year. “We seem to see more daredevils try to brave these falls because face it, you look at here,...
thejournalonline.com
Clips power pole on Mattison Drive – no injuries
Williamston firefighters check a car after it struck a utility pole and broke it in two early Sunday morning. It happened on Mattison Drive off of Cherokee Road. None of the three occupants were injured. A QRV also responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Henderson County authorities say an extensive search for a reported plane crash Sunday afternoon found nothing. Authorities now say a strong storm in the area caused a large tree to fall on a high voltage power line, causing an explosion sound and electrical flash just seconds after a small aircraft had flown over a residential area.
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
