Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County jobless rate reached to 2.7% in July

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Sonoma County’s unemployment rate reached 2.7% in July, continuing a low-level trend of joblessness throughout the summer, according to new state figures.

The unemployment rate essentially stayed flat from June’s 2.6% but was well below the estimate of 5.7% for July 2021, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

The jobless rate has been decreasing throughout the year, which in January stood at 4%, state officials said. In May, it reached 2.3%, the lowest level since COVID-19 struck throughout the country in early 2020.

The county’s rate at the height of the pandemic was at 15.2% in April 2020.

The overall civilian labor force for Sonoma County was at 249,500 workers in July, an increase of 4,600 positions from a year ago. That level is still below the overall number of job positions before the virus struck, which was about 255,000 workers in the county.

It also indicates that businesses still are managing with fewer workers than before COVID-19.

“We’re still down on the labor side,” Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said.

California’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% for May as employers added 84,800 non-farm payroll jobs, according to state figures. That is at the lowest level since the pandemic struck.

The U.S. jobless rate in July was at 3.5%.

