ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Coronado Global Resources expands with $169.1M investment in Southwest Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, will expand in Buchanon and Tazewell counties with a $169.1 million commitment. Coronado Global will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet growing...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Expanded agricultural attractions featured during the State Fair of Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. During the fair’s 10-day run, from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2, fairgoers can immerse themselves in Virginia agriculture and forestry through numerous attractions. From live animal competitions and exhibits to creative art and culinary contests that highlight Virginia-grown foods, the State Fair has agriculture connections for all ages.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buchanan, VA
Buena Vista, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
City
Buena Vista, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Moore
Augusta Free Press

North Carolina Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in NC

Are you looking for the best North Carolina online poker sites, bonuses, and incentives? While the Old North State takes a (relatively) hard line on gambling, there are ample offshore sites and poker platforms to enjoy as an NC resident. Keep reading as we rate and review the 10 best...
GAMBLING
WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Parks And Recreation#Rural America#Outdoor Recreation#Linus Business#Main Streets#The Blue Ridge Parkway
Augusta Free Press

The pragmatist approach: Ted Lawhorn runs for Staunton City Council

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ted Lawhorn is one of six candidates running for three seats on Staunton City Council in November’s election. He said city council needs a reset because of all the arguing among members. Businesses will not be...
NBC12

Virginia eviction rates jump since COVID protections ended

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ever since all pandemic-related protections ended July 1, evictions in Virginia have spiked. According to the Legal Aid Justice Center, eviction lawsuit filings, or unlawful detainer suits, were up 34 percent last month, and they say that number will keep going up. The most recent data...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names executive director

Every year, an estimated 500,000 Virginia schoolchildren better understand the value of agriculture thanks to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy