Savannah, GA

Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Threatens To End Show After Fan Throws Object Onstage

Lil Wayne recently threatened to end a concert in Jacksonville, Florida early after an unruly fan threw an object onstage. The rapper had just begun performing his first song of the night when what appeared to be a bandana was tossed from the crowd in his direction. Noticeably annoyed, the rapper prompted the DJ to cut the music before addressing the incident, warning that he’d cut the show short if the disrespect continued. “This my first song,” Wayne barked. “If a n*gga gonna be throwing the sh*t at me, I ain’t gonna do another song, I’ll get my ass right up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

