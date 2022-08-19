Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
8-24-22 victim of fatal rollover crash identified
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim of a fatal one vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The Sheriff’s Office says 34 year old Justin Lindberg of Fond du Lac died in the crash early Sunday morning on County Highway WH west of Highway W. The Sheriff’s Office says Lindberg was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelt use are contributing factors for this crash.
Rollover crash kills one in Ozaukee County
Officials said a F-450 Utility truck was traveling northbound near Grafton around 6 p.m. Tuesday when it drifted into an impact attenuator and rolled over.
WBAY Green Bay
Teen ejected in rollover crash continues recovery
Deaths, overdoses in Grand Chute are part of a nationwide trend. The person suspected of providing the drugs is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Exercise and COVID-19, sitting and dementia, and Oh No? "O" Yes! Mosquitoes!. Updated: 4 hours ago. College president from 2008 to 2017, Kunkel returns as...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
whby.com
Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge
Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
radioplusinfo.com
8-23-22 fire damages fdl apartment
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a Fond du Lac apartment. Shortly before midnight Sunday firefighters were called to 186 Morningside Drive and quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen of an apartment. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen. All occupants of the apartment building were able to safely evacuate. Three occupants were displaced from their apartment. The fire is currently under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County fatal crash: I-43 NB at Pioneer Road, 1 dead
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on northbound I-43 at Pioneer Road/County Highway C Tuesday night, Aug. 23. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Traffic was being diverted from the freeway with reentry at State Highway 60. According to officials, a Ford F-450 utility truck...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
radioplusinfo.com
8-23-22 fdl man arrested in shooting death
Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.
radioplusinfo.com
8-22-22 fdl county sheriff’s deputies busy responding to numerous traffic incidents
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s office was busy over the weekend responding to numerous incidents involving reckless drivers and high speed chases. A 29 year old Texas man was arrested for operating under the influence for driving recklessly on Interstate 41 near Highway B Sunday morning. About a half hour later a 52 year old Pardeville man was arrested for OWI on 41 near Miltary Road for failing to move over for emergency vehicles stopped for the first traffic incident. Shortly after 10am a high speed chase started on Rose-Eld Road in Rosendale, and continued on Highway 23. The pursuit continued onto Highway 151 near Waupun where the vehicle sideswiped a vehicle on Main Street. The driver eventually crashed on Wonser Road and a 26 year old Oshkosh man was arrested. The pursuit lasted 28 miles. A Sheriff’s squad car was damaged in the chase. Nobody was injured.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Two people dead after being found unconscious in Grand Chute parking lot
APPLETON — Two people were pronounced dead and two others were hospitalized after police came upon several unconscious people in a Grand Chute parking lot. During routine patrol of a hotel in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd, an officer found someone who appeared unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, according to a Grand Chute Police Department news release.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan FD battles two fires simultaneously; 3 people trapped, 7 displaced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Within minutes of each other, the Sheboygan Fire Department received two calls for two different structure fires, one with a report of people trapped. These were the fourth and fifth fires in Sheboygan within a week. According to a release, the first call came in...
Comments / 0