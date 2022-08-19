ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Miami duo stole more than a dozen catalytic converters, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Two Miami men face a multitude of charges after officers found more than a dozen stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop, according to police. According to Port St. Lucie police, officers pulled over 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong after observing their...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video shows Cooper City burglary suspect

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect who detectives are searching for after a residential burglary in Cooper City. The burglar stole shoes, bags, and about $4,000 to $5,000 in cash from a home at about 2:40 p.m., on Monday and left an open window. There was...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man charged with DUI in death of FDLE officer

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the crash that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement officer. Special Agent Jose Perez, 55, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, died from his injuries 18 days after being hit by the truck that investigators now say Ysmael Javier Sandoval was driving.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody

MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody

Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room

DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Fort Lauderdale man arrested for abusing puppies

AVENTURA, FL– — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught abusing two puppies in a Walgreens parking lot. The incident was reported Saturday on Aventura Boulevard. A responding police officer reported that he heard the sound of puppies wailing as he entered the parking lot.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
TAMARAC, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: PayPal Fraud and Aggravated Assault

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 15, 2022. On 08/11/2022, an arrest was made for an aggravated assault. A dispute began between neighbors, which resulted in one of the individuals wielding a knife and the other being in fear for their life. Weapon(s) were recovered, and the offender was transported to BSO Main Jail.
TAMARAC, FL

