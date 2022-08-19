Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami duo stole more than a dozen catalytic converters, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – Two Miami men face a multitude of charges after officers found more than a dozen stolen catalytic converters after a traffic stop, according to police. According to Port St. Lucie police, officers pulled over 53-year-old Gerardo Reygada and 56-year-old Pedro Wong after observing their...
Click10.com
Video shows Cooper City burglary suspect
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect who detectives are searching for after a residential burglary in Cooper City. The burglar stole shoes, bags, and about $4,000 to $5,000 in cash from a home at about 2:40 p.m., on Monday and left an open window. There was...
Click10.com
Police: Man charged with DUI in death of FDLE officer
WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the crash that resulted in the death of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement officer. Special Agent Jose Perez, 55, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, died from his injuries 18 days after being hit by the truck that investigators now say Ysmael Javier Sandoval was driving.
Click10.com
Police dog sniffs out stolen cash to catch Wells Fargo robbery suspect hiding at nearby Chase Bank
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – This bank robber thought he was clever, but if what police officers suspect is right, a two-year-old police dog with a real nose for money outsmarted him on Tuesday in West Palm Beach. A man stole cash from the Wells Fargo Bank branch, at...
2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody
MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody.
NBC Miami
Two Miami-Dade Officers Stabbed During Incident, Suspect in Custody
Two Miami-Dade Police department officers were hospitalized after they were stabbed by a suspect during an incident in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officers had responded to a home in the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street after receiving reports of a man making threats with a knife.
850wftl.com
Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room
DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
Click10.com
Miami Springs police seek hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorcyclist
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a driver who struck and injured a motorcyclist in Miami Springs Tuesday night and left the scene, according to police. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Miami Springs police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim...
850wftl.com
Fort Lauderdale man arrested for abusing puppies
AVENTURA, FL– — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught abusing two puppies in a Walgreens parking lot. The incident was reported Saturday on Aventura Boulevard. A responding police officer reported that he heard the sound of puppies wailing as he entered the parking lot.
NBC Miami
Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge
A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
treasurecoast.com
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a traffic stop leads to the seizure of 13 stolen catalytic converters. The duo from Miami were arrested. Here’s the scoop:
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Procession, funeral service being held for Miami-Dade Detective Cesar ‘Echy’ Echaverry
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Rendering of Honors ceremony is taking place Wednesday at loanDepot Park for fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. The morning began at the Vior Funeral Home where Echaverry’s body was driven by a full procession starting at 9:30 a.m. to the stadium.
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
Click10.com
Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver. Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15th Avenue and 79th Street late Saturday night. The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital...
South Florida Cop Fired After Chase During Which Teen Crashed Dirt Bike
Boynton Beach Police have terminated Officer Mark Sohn, but that's not enough for the family of 13-year old Stanley Davis III who say they want the ex-cop charged.
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: PayPal Fraud and Aggravated Assault
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 15, 2022. On 08/11/2022, an arrest was made for an aggravated assault. A dispute began between neighbors, which resulted in one of the individuals wielding a knife and the other being in fear for their life. Weapon(s) were recovered, and the offender was transported to BSO Main Jail.
Arrest Made in False Gun Report at J.P. Taravella High School
A juvenile who falsely claimed they saw a student at J.P. Taravella High School with a gun—a claim that led to a “code red” lockdown at the school—has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. According to Coral Springs Police, the department received a call on Feb....
