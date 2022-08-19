Read full article on original website
wuwm.com
Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters
One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
indreg.com
Brodhead Parks and Recreation Director leaving city to serve school district
Brodhead lost a longtime friend to its city parks and recreation programs last month. “Park and Rec” Director Wade Boegli had already served his last day, Aug. 12, when Common Council took up his resignation. Boegli is leaving a more than 26-year legacy of service to city recreational programs.
wclo.com
Rock County’s crop forecast looks good
Rock County’s crop harvest forecast is looking good. Janesville farmer Randy Hughes says while Rock County appears to be in the garden spot, the further west you go, things seem to peter out. Hughes says pod counts on beans seem reasonable, the wheat crop was good to very good,...
wclo.com
Local municipalities could be in the Edgerton Fire Protection District by February
If all 10 municipalities in the proposed Edgerton Fire Protection District sign the intergovernmental agreement, the new partnership could be affective in February of 2023. Milton City Administrator Al Hulick says all that remains is for the five current members – Edgerton, Fulton, Porter, Albion, and Sumner to sign the agreement.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Middleton Good Neighbor Parade Bans All Politicians After First Excluding Republican
Under fire for refusing to allow a Republican challenger to be in the Middleton Good Neighbor Parade, its organizers, after initially digging in their heels, have decided to ban all politicians. They could have just allowed Robert Relph, the Republican candidate for state Senate, participate. His Democratic opponent, Dianne Hesselbein,...
wclo.com
YWCA Rock County announces new executive director
The YWCA Rock County names a new executive director. Heidi Deininger has over 30 years of nonprofit management experience and has lived in Rock County for over 20 years. According to a news release, Deininger’s experience includes 25 years with the YMCA and five years with the Girl Scouts.
CBS 58
Evers urges lawmakers to use surplus to ease inflation after poll reveals majority of voters concerned about rising costs
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With inflation top of mind among voters, Governor Tony Evers again urged lawmakers to use a portion of the state surplus to issue tax cuts after new polling shows a majority of voters are "very concerned" about rising costs. At a campaign event in...
Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — U.S. Highway 12 has reopened at County Highway C northwest of Fort Atkinson following a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The road reopened just before 4:15 p.m. A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For...
wclo.com
Janesville City officials watching JATCO site redevelopment closely
Valor Victoria and Jaguar Transport are the names of two of the firms that could soon be utilizing the former General Motors assembly plant property in Janesville. Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says Commercial Development Company will need to abide by the original planned unit development and conditional use permit.
wclo.com
Rock River Thresheree back in Rock County
The 66th Annual Rock River Thresheree will be coming back to Rock County in early September. Vice President Charlie Hendrickson says the thresheree is unique because not only are they trying to preserve a past way of life, but it’s a reunion of family and friends that dates back to 1956.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
WBAY Green Bay
3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
wclo.com
Janesville’s current ice arena only has a few years of life left
Janesville’s ice arena only has about two to five years left depending on how much money is spent to help it limp along. That was the opinion of Johnson Bank Southcentral Regional President Larry Squire during a webinar hosted by Forward Janesville on the Woodman’s Sports and Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
wclo.com
Beloit drug suspect bound over for trial
A 23-year-old Beloit man who was arrested in June along with two other men when the Rock County Sheriff’s Office executed three drug warrants, is bound over for trial. Deontae Logan is charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine, two counts of manufacture or delivery of narcotics, manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, and neglecting a child.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
studyfinds.org
U.S. counties that were home to Civil War slaves are now hot spots for gun ownership
MADISON, Wis. — Firearms have been a part of American culture since the days of the founding fathers. Now, a team from the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found a potential connection between modern U.S. gun ownership rates and slavery practices during the Civil War. Study authors say U.S. counties with more slaves in 1860 display a link with modern day residents owning more guns in the 21st century.
