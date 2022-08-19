ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters

One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

Rock County’s crop forecast looks good

Rock County’s crop harvest forecast is looking good. Janesville farmer Randy Hughes says while Rock County appears to be in the garden spot, the further west you go, things seem to peter out. Hughes says pod counts on beans seem reasonable, the wheat crop was good to very good,...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Dane, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
wclo.com

YWCA Rock County announces new executive director

The YWCA Rock County names a new executive director. Heidi Deininger has over 30 years of nonprofit management experience and has lived in Rock County for over 20 years. According to a news release, Deininger’s experience includes 25 years with the YMCA and five years with the Girl Scouts.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

US 12 reopened near Fort Atkinson following crash

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — U.S. Highway 12 has reopened at County Highway C northwest of Fort Atkinson following a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The road reopened just before 4:15 p.m. A Jefferson County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident. For...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville City officials watching JATCO site redevelopment closely

Valor Victoria and Jaguar Transport are the names of two of the firms that could soon be utilizing the former General Motors assembly plant property in Janesville. Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says Commercial Development Company will need to abide by the original planned unit development and conditional use permit.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional District#Republican Primary#Primary Results#Politics Local#Election Local#Dane Sauk Iowa#Layfayette
wclo.com

Rock River Thresheree back in Rock County

The 66th Annual Rock River Thresheree will be coming back to Rock County in early September. Vice President Charlie Hendrickson says the thresheree is unique because not only are they trying to preserve a past way of life, but it’s a reunion of family and friends that dates back to 1956.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 killed in semi, SUV crash in Wisconsin

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21, into the path of the eastbound semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Janesville’s current ice arena only has a few years of life left

Janesville’s ice arena only has about two to five years left depending on how much money is spent to help it limp along. That was the opinion of Johnson Bank Southcentral Regional President Larry Squire during a webinar hosted by Forward Janesville on the Woodman’s Sports and Community Center Tuesday afternoon.
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wclo.com

Beloit drug suspect bound over for trial

A 23-year-old Beloit man who was arrested in June along with two other men when the Rock County Sheriff’s Office executed three drug warrants, is bound over for trial. Deontae Logan is charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine, two counts of manufacture or delivery of narcotics, manufacture or delivery of fentanyl, and neglecting a child.
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MADISON, WI
studyfinds.org

U.S. counties that were home to Civil War slaves are now hot spots for gun ownership

MADISON, Wis. — Firearms have been a part of American culture since the days of the founding fathers. Now, a team from the University of Wisconsin-Madison has found a potential connection between modern U.S. gun ownership rates and slavery practices during the Civil War. Study authors say U.S. counties with more slaves in 1860 display a link with modern day residents owning more guns in the 21st century.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy