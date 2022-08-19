ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237DhN_0hNwfwBO00

Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Bryn Mawr exit and involved multiple vehicles, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Emergency responders were on scene in both the northbound and southbound lanes as it appeared at least one vehicle involved in the crash was in both sets of lanes. A third vehicle appeared to be off in a grassy area.

Fire officials said two injured people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and a third person was taken to St. Francis Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash, or how many people are involved.

Two of the four lanes of both south and northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive are blocked for the investigation; drivers should look for alternate routes and be prepared for traffic delays.

