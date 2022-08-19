Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Woman and man indicted in connection with fires
AUGUSTA- The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Waterville woman accused of setting multiple fires in her neighborhood. According to court records , Melissa Breznyak,36, used what looked like a molotov cocktail to set fires near her Cool Street apartment on June 18. Police said it appeared she was...
WMTW
Pipe bomb, body found inside Maine home
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Local and state officials are investigating after a body and explosive device were found inside a home in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police, Maine State Police bomb team and the Maine Fire Marshal's Office were called to a home on Parson's Street on Thu., Aug. 18.
Bangor Police Issue a Silver Alert for a Missing Presque Isle Man
Bangor Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Presque Isle man. Police say Joseph Dalessandrids was last seen on Monday, August 22nd at approximately 2:49 in the afternoon, as he was walking out of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury since he was involved in a crash a month ago.
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
Maine reaches ‘point of failure,’ seeks $62.1M for indigent public defense
MAINE, USA — The commission that oversees legal services for criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers voted Monday to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year, more than double what the state currently spends, to respond to what several officials described as a system in crisis.
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
mainebiz.biz
Full speed ahead for border bridge makeover in Madawaska
Despite some raw material cost increases, a project to build a new bridge linking the Aroostook County town of Madawaska and Edmundston, New Brunswick, remains on track for completion in 2023. “We are on schedule,” says Jackson A. Parker, chairman and CEO of Reed & Reed Inc., the Woolwich-based company...
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
