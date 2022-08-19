ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Proposed two-building project in Charleston causing parking concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new hotel and residential building could be coming to downtown Charleston.   On Wednesday, the Charleston Board of Architectural Review will consider a request for a two-building behind the middle section of King Street. The project will include a 6.5-story hotel on Society Street and a 6-story mixed-use residential building […]
WCBD Count on 2

Study: Charleston Co. School District ranked ‘least equitable’ in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District is ranked among the “least equitable” school districts in the state, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The WalletHub report compared 79 school districts in South Carolina and ranked them on metrics including average household income and expenditures for public school elementary and secondary schools per […]
live5news.com

2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
The Post and Courier

2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area

Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
live5news.com

SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
The Post and Courier

4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead

A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and three other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
counton2.com

Crews respond to mattress fire in an Isle of Palms home

Authorities responded to a structure fire on the Isle of Palms Saturday afternoon. Crews respond to mattress fire in an Isle of Palms …. Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham hosts rally in Lowcountry. Charleston officials address flooding in the City …. Long-serving BCSD board member not running for re-election. Goose Creek...
WCBD Count on 2

Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
counton2.com

Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement

Goose Creek native Randal Worcester was caught on camera being punched and slammed to the ground. Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement. Rezoning proposed for Carolina Park Elementary School. Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham hosts rally in Lowcountry. Charleston officials address flooding in the City …. Long-serving BCSD board...
