KAAL-TV
Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff
(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
KIMT
Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement
PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend. One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
KAAL-TV
Rice County Deputy not charged after fatally hitting woman with car in January
(ABC 6 News) - According to a news release, charges will not be filed against a Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy who struck a Faribault woman, who was lying in the highway, with his patrol vehicle in January. A Minnesota State Patrol report received August 9 by the Rice County...
Rochester Woman Given Chance to Avoid Prison in 2020 Meth Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - A woman who was arrested in May of last year in connection with a significant drug investigation in Olmsted County was sentenced yesterday for a drug conviction stemming from an investigation two years ago. 36-year-old Marina Garza was given a stayed 78-month prison sentence and was...
KGLO News
Nashua woman pleads not guilty in Floyd County serious injury by vehicle case
CHARLES CITY — A Nashua woman has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle after an accident in Floyd County last year. A criminal complaint states that 46-year-old Carey Agnitsch of Nashua was driving on Timber Avenue in Floyd County last July 26th while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she collided with a semi at the intersection of 270th Street. Investigators stated the semi had the right of way, nothing blocked the view of the intersection, but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
No Charges for Rice County Deputy Who Fatally Ran Over Woman Laying in Highway
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy will not face charges for fatally running over a woman who was laying in a highway in January. The decision was announced by Rice County Attorney John Fossum over the weekend. A news release says a State Patrol accident investigation concluded Sgt. Trevor Peterson did not have time to avoid 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley, who was reportedly laying in the middle of Hwy. 60 east of Morristown around 2 a.m. on Jan 29.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees on property damage, DWI charges in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing damage to property and DWI charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that occurred on January 17th has been sentenced to supervised probation, restitution and fees. 30-year old Joshua Laughlin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation and $3,630...
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
KAAL-TV
Chicago man accepts plea deal in 2021 fatal shooting of IA man
(ABC 6 News) - A Chicago man has accepted a plea deal for the shooting death of Garner man in 2021. Jelani Faulk was originally facing a charge of first degree murder in the shooting death Christopher Tucker in October 2021. Faulk's trial had a change of venue from Mason...
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
kiwaradio.com
Man Arrested In Minnesota A Suspect In Attempted Bank Robbery In Northern Iowa
Fairmont, Minnesota — Authorities in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota have announced the arrest of a suspect in a string of break-ins and thefts over the past few weeks. Someone tried to steal an ATM from inside a bank in Ledyard early last Thursday. The Kossuth County Sheriff shared video of the suspect’s vehicle with law enforcement agencies in Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and two counties in Minnesota – Faribault and Martin – where there had been recent reports of thefts. 25-year-old Jacob Govern of Ledyard was arrested in Minnesota on a warrant out of Winnebago County and on a burglary charge in Martin County, Minnesota.
Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide...
myaustinminnesota.com
Oronoco man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court
An Oronoco man facing drug possession and theft charges in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on February 12th has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 36-year old Jacob Lewis Schutz was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 39 days in jail and three...
