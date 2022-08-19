ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

27 gift ideas for anyone who just needs a good night's sleep

By Lily Alig,Stephanie Cher
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkxLX_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

We've all been there before — laying in bed, tossing fitfully while the clock ticks on. When sleep eludes, it's an incredibly frustrating experience, one we'd prefer not to go through again. A good night's rest goes a long way, decreasing stressors and improving cognitive ability. Plus, giving a gift that prioritizes your loved one's quality of rest is always heartwarming.

From children to adults, everyone deserves peaceful slumber, and these gifts will help your loved ones reach deeper, comfier sleep. And if you decide to gift some things for yourself too, we get it — quality sleep is a form of self-care!

The 27 best sleep gifts for a restorative and relaxing slumber:

The coziest modal pajamas that don't pill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLAVz_0hNwb8Qp00

Nordstrom

Moonlight Eco Short Pajama Set, available at Nordstrom, $59

The most exciting thing about bedtime is finally putting on those cozy PJs. Nordstrom's Moonlight Pajama line features super soft Tencel modal cotton, guaranteeing stretch and comfort while also being made from at least 50% sustainable materials. The best thing about these PJs is that they don't pill, ensuring endless comfort for many washes to come.

A humidifier to help their sinuses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LKDcm_0hNwb8Qp00

Nordstrom

Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier available at Amazon, $74.99

If you or your loved one lives in a dry climate, consider a humidifier for their nighttime slumber. Humidifiers help introduce more moisture into the air, benefiting your skin, throat, lips, and sinuses. Breathe easy with the Honeywell Designer Series Humidifier, our pick for the best overall humidifier . This humidifier is effective, easy to clean, and large enough to last all day and night.

A body pillow that provides the ultimate cuddle for side-sleepers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDVCm_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Body Pillow, available at Amazon, $69.99

Side sleepers, rise up (actually, let's lay down). Our pick for the best body pillow for side sleepers , the Snuggle-Pedic is hypoallergenic and made out of dust mite-resistant rayon. Coming with a temperature-regulating bamboo cover designed to keep you cool while you sleep and cuddle you straight to dreamland, the Snuggle-Pedic is made from memory foam and even  offers free pillow customizations within a 120-night trial period.

A temperature-controlled mug for sleepytime tea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wT8s_0hNwb8Qp00

Target

Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug 10 ounce, available at Target, $129.99

This smart mug will keep your tea and other warm beverages at the perfect temperature for you to enjoy before bed. You can read our full review of the Ember Mug 2 here .

A fun tool to limit screen time at night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYf62_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Mobile Phone Jail, available at Amazon, $13.98

Help them cut out screen time before bed with this fun but effective phone jail. While this tool is meant to discourage mindless scrolling, the jail unlocks with a key, making it possible for your giftee to retrieve their phone in case of an emergency.

A calming night mask
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMm9t_0hNwb8Qp00

Sephora

Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask, available at Sephora, $34

Add this calming face mask to your nighttime skincare routine to unwind before heading to bed. The mask is fragrance-free and has soothing ingredients that will help with redness and irritation, making it one of our favorites .

A soothing set of bath and body essentials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EEXv_0hNwb8Qp00

Nécessaire

The Body Essentials, available at Nécessaire, $60

A warm, calming shower before bed is a great way to ensure they'll sleep great every night. This set from Nécessaire includes a body exfoliator, body wash, and body lotion and is available in calming eucalyptus, bergamot, sandalwood scents, and even a fragrance-free option.

A journal for curious dreamers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399Ynf_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Dreamer's Journal: An Illustrated Guide to the Subconscious, available at Amazon, $16.99

If you have a friend who claims prophetic powers or loves introspection, a dream journal can encourage them to explore their subconscious mind. With illustrated prompts and a guide to common dream symbolism, this journal is an adventure into the unknown.

An affordable and effective sleep mask
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1blRVC_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Natural Silk Sleep Mask, available at Amazon, $7.99

A low price doesn't have to mean low quality, and Alaska Bear's sleep mask is one of our favorites . The high-quality silk mask comes in one- and two-strap models, securely blocking out light without irritating skin all night long.

A pair of cloud-like socks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuIuu_0hNwb8Qp00

Brother Vellies

Cloud Sock, available at Brother Vellies, $35

If they prefer to sleep with toasty feet, gift them these super soft, one-size-fits-all socks. The socks are available in 19 colors, with proceeds from the lavender shade donated to the brand's food distribution and mask-making efforts initiative in Kenya.

A meditation app with soothing content
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210OsT_0hNwb8Qp00

Apple Store

Subscription to Calm, from $14.99/month

Meditation can slow down racing minds, and the Calm app curates guided meditations to suit personal needs. A subscription to Calm gives access to a library of bedtime stories and meditations geared towards the user's preferences. This app is likely to help even the most restless people sleep deeper .

A small but powerful white noise machine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ulzry_0hNwb8Qp00

Facebook

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine, available at Amazon, $44.95

Don't let the practical nature of this gift fool you. This compact machine produces blanketing white noise, canceling out street noise with fan sounds at various intensities. For anyone trying to get a good night's sleep in a noisy space (who isn't?), we can't recommend this product highly enough .

An extra-soft throw blanket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyiZb_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Fleece Blanket Throw, available at Amazon, $17.99

Treat a loved one to softness and warmth this year with a microfiber fleece throw blanket. Available in five sizes and 30 different colors, this lightweight blanket fits seamlessly into any decor.

An aromatherapy diffuser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwJeM_0hNwb8Qp00

Wayfair

SpaRoom Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, available at Bed Bath and Beyond, $39.99

The simplicity of this aromatherapy diffuser makes it perfect for before bedtime. The five-ounce water tank runs continuously for five hours or intermittently for 10. All you need to do is add a few drops of essential oils and the soothing mist will run throughout the night. We also appreciate the functionality of this diffuser in small spaces .

A weighted blanket for all night comfort
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIbZf_0hNwb8Qp00

Brooklinen

Weighted Comforter, available at Brooklinen, $211.65

As the popularity of weighted blankets soars, this product is sure to be on wish lists everywhere. The Brooklinen weighted comforter can replace regular bed covers, eliminating the need for layered blankets. We recommend also using a machine-washable duvet cover because the comforter itself is dry clean only.

A pillow spray for sweet dreams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgHhZ_0hNwb8Qp00

ThisWorks

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, available at Amazon, from $30

The spray is vegan and made of cruelty-free ingredients like lavender, vetivert, and chamomile to help relax busy minds as soon as they hit the pillow.

A relaxation set for tea lovers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Mind_0hNwb8Qp00

David's Tea

David's Tea Relaxation Kit, available at David's Tea, $29.50

Herbal tea is a favorite bedtime beverage for its soothing properties. With three flavors of loose leaf tea infusions, an eye mask, and a small teacup, this kit is almost like a spa vacation in a box for tea lovers. To help them find their next favorite, you can gift them a variety pack with four soothing flavors.

A healthy hot cocoa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uR3Xc_0hNwb8Qp00

Golde

Cacao Wellness Blend, available at Golde, $29

Help expose them to the dream that is healthy hot cocoa with this cacao wellness blend made with turmeric and coconut. It will make them feel all sorts of warm and cozy.

A more natural alarm clock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHBIh_0hNwb8Qp00

Philips

Phillips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, available at Amazon, $79.95

Night owls and early birds alike will love the soothing alarm clock alternative of this simulated sunrise and sunset. Though there's no app (which is good because it's one less device before bedtime), the SmartSleep's manual controls are simple to use and allow some customization.

It's one of our top picks in our wake-up alarm clock guide, and our tester felt the mood-enhancing benefits of the light and felt more refreshed the morning after testing it .

A cult favorite pillowcase
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GkNKZ_0hNwb8Qp00

LilySilk

19 Momme Silk Pillowcase, available at LilySilk, $20

Add some luxury to their bedtime with a high-quality silk pillowcase, featuring an envelope closure and hand-washing instructions. When we reviewed this pillowcase , we found that hot sleepers felt cooler, and testers with a variety of hair textures all noticed decreased frizz.

A quality travel pillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGRjK_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

Cabeau Evolution Travel Pillow, available at Amazon, $39.99

For couch nappers or plane sleepers, a supportive travel pillow is a must-have to avoid neck stiffness. The Cabeau pillow comes in seven colors with a compact travel case and a strap to attach to uncomfortable headrests.

A luxurious candle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1HQn_0hNwb8Qp00

Otherland

Chandelier Candle, available at Otherland, $36

This beautiful candle has notes of bubbly, saffron, and leather for a not-too-sweet scent that's perfect for cozy nights.

A pair of pajamas perfect for all-day wear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFa7k_0hNwb8Qp00

Jambys

Jambys Pajamas, available at Jambys, from $35

For loungewear lovers, Jambys offers pajama separates that effortlessly go between work and sleep from home. Its gender-inclusive styles aren't restrictive or heat-retaining, making them hard to give up when the day starts.

A midnight snack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qBtd_0hNwb8Qp00

Partake Foods

Soft Baked Cookies Variety Pack, available at Partake Foods, $19.99

Almost everyone can enjoy the chewy deliciousness of Partake cookies, made without common allergens like gluten, nuts, and soy. The variety pack includes cookie butter, chocolate chip, and triple chocolate cookies just waiting to be part of a midnight snack.

A soft and durable sheet set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlMUk_0hNwb8Qp00

L.L.Bean

Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set, available at L.L.Bean, from $119

There is nothing better than sinking into bed with amazing sheets, and L.L.Bean's 280-thread-count set is the best we've tried . The fabric is breathable, crisp, and holds up after multiple washes for long-lasting quality worth the price.

An adjustable star projector
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZkYy_0hNwb8Qp00

Amazon

BlissLights Laser Star Projector, available at Amazon, from $44.99

The lucky stargazer can fall asleep under drifting galaxies with this home projector. They can use the adjustable brightness and tilting base to suit their preferences, and the 1-year warranty ensures the magic won't stop anytime soon.

A onesie for grown-ups
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaQu4_0hNwb8Qp00

MeUndies

Unisex Adult Onesie, available at MeUndies, $78 ($62 for members)

If they won't buy one for themselves, help them take the leap into comfort with a MeUndies adult onesie. Made from sustainably sourced natural fibers, this zip-up one-piece comes in four solid colors and 12 different patterns. Once they put it on, they'll never take it off.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
People

More Than 24,700 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Comforter That 'Feels Like a Cloud' — and It's on Sale

If your bed is in need of a cozy upgrade, Amazon shoppers swear by this fluffy comforter for a good night's sleep — and it's on sale. Right now, the Easeland Down Alternative Comforter is up to 42 percent off. Designed to use year-round, the comforter is plush but lightweight. Plus, its polyfill is encased in brushed fabric cover that's breathable and soft to the touch.
SHOPPING
CNN

The best travel pillow of 2022

CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

This $7 IKEA Hack Replaces More Expensive Floating Shelves

When it comes to maximizing space in your home, floating shelves can be a game-changer. But as anyone who’s shopped for these shelves can tell you, they’re not always the most affordable option out there. Luckily, TikTok has a money-saving tip that’ll help you make your floating shelf dreams come true for just $7 apiece.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Good Night#Vegan#Mobile Phone#Nordstrom Honeywell
PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
BUSINESS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
Business Insider

Business Insider

586K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy