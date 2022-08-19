27 gift ideas for anyone who just needs a good night's sleep

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We've all been there before — laying in bed, tossing fitfully while the clock ticks on. When sleep eludes, it's an incredibly frustrating experience, one we'd prefer not to go through again. A good night's rest goes a long way, decreasing stressors and improving cognitive ability. Plus, giving a gift that prioritizes your loved one's quality of rest is always heartwarming.

From children to adults, everyone deserves peaceful slumber, and these gifts will help your loved ones reach deeper, comfier sleep. And if you decide to gift some things for yourself too, we get it — quality sleep is a form of self-care!

The 27 best sleep gifts for a restorative and relaxing slumber:

Nordstrom

The coziest modal pajamas that don't pill

Moonlight Eco Short Pajama Set, available at Nordstrom, $59

The most exciting thing about bedtime is finally putting on those cozy PJs. Nordstrom's Moonlight Pajama line features super soft Tencel modal cotton, guaranteeing stretch and comfort while also being made from at least 50% sustainable materials. The best thing about these PJs is that they don't pill, ensuring endless comfort for many washes to come.

Nordstrom

A humidifier to help their sinuses

Honeywell Designer Series Cool Mist Humidifier available at Amazon, $74.99

If you or your loved one lives in a dry climate, consider a humidifier for their nighttime slumber. Humidifiers help introduce more moisture into the air, benefiting your skin, throat, lips, and sinuses. Breathe easy with the Honeywell Designer Series Humidifier, our pick for the best overall humidifier . This humidifier is effective, easy to clean, and large enough to last all day and night.

Amazon

A body pillow that provides the ultimate cuddle for side-sleepers

Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Body Pillow, available at Amazon, $69.99

Side sleepers, rise up (actually, let's lay down). Our pick for the best body pillow for side sleepers , the Snuggle-Pedic is hypoallergenic and made out of dust mite-resistant rayon. Coming with a temperature-regulating bamboo cover designed to keep you cool while you sleep and cuddle you straight to dreamland, the Snuggle-Pedic is made from memory foam and even offers free pillow customizations within a 120-night trial period.

Target

A temperature-controlled mug for sleepytime tea

Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug 10 ounce, available at Target, $129.99

This smart mug will keep your tea and other warm beverages at the perfect temperature for you to enjoy before bed. You can read our full review of the Ember Mug 2 here .

Amazon

A fun tool to limit screen time at night

Mobile Phone Jail, available at Amazon, $13.98

Help them cut out screen time before bed with this fun but effective phone jail. While this tool is meant to discourage mindless scrolling, the jail unlocks with a key, making it possible for your giftee to retrieve their phone in case of an emergency.

Sephora

A calming night mask

Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask, available at Sephora, $34

Add this calming face mask to your nighttime skincare routine to unwind before heading to bed. The mask is fragrance-free and has soothing ingredients that will help with redness and irritation, making it one of our favorites .

Nécessaire

A soothing set of bath and body essentials

The Body Essentials, available at Nécessaire, $60

A warm, calming shower before bed is a great way to ensure they'll sleep great every night. This set from Nécessaire includes a body exfoliator, body wash, and body lotion and is available in calming eucalyptus, bergamot, sandalwood scents, and even a fragrance-free option.

Amazon

A journal for curious dreamers

Dreamer's Journal: An Illustrated Guide to the Subconscious, available at Amazon, $16.99

If you have a friend who claims prophetic powers or loves introspection, a dream journal can encourage them to explore their subconscious mind. With illustrated prompts and a guide to common dream symbolism, this journal is an adventure into the unknown.

Amazon

An affordable and effective sleep mask

Natural Silk Sleep Mask, available at Amazon, $7.99

A low price doesn't have to mean low quality, and Alaska Bear's sleep mask is one of our favorites . The high-quality silk mask comes in one- and two-strap models, securely blocking out light without irritating skin all night long.

Brother Vellies

A pair of cloud-like socks

Cloud Sock, available at Brother Vellies, $35

If they prefer to sleep with toasty feet, gift them these super soft, one-size-fits-all socks. The socks are available in 19 colors, with proceeds from the lavender shade donated to the brand's food distribution and mask-making efforts initiative in Kenya.

Apple Store

A meditation app with soothing content

Subscription to Calm, from $14.99/month

Meditation can slow down racing minds, and the Calm app curates guided meditations to suit personal needs. A subscription to Calm gives access to a library of bedtime stories and meditations geared towards the user's preferences. This app is likely to help even the most restless people sleep deeper .

Facebook

A small but powerful white noise machine

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine, available at Amazon, $44.95

Don't let the practical nature of this gift fool you. This compact machine produces blanketing white noise, canceling out street noise with fan sounds at various intensities. For anyone trying to get a good night's sleep in a noisy space (who isn't?), we can't recommend this product highly enough .

Amazon

An extra-soft throw blanket

Fleece Blanket Throw, available at Amazon, $17.99

Treat a loved one to softness and warmth this year with a microfiber fleece throw blanket. Available in five sizes and 30 different colors, this lightweight blanket fits seamlessly into any decor.

Wayfair

An aromatherapy diffuser

SpaRoom Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, available at Bed Bath and Beyond, $39.99

The simplicity of this aromatherapy diffuser makes it perfect for before bedtime. The five-ounce water tank runs continuously for five hours or intermittently for 10. All you need to do is add a few drops of essential oils and the soothing mist will run throughout the night. We also appreciate the functionality of this diffuser in small spaces .

Brooklinen

A weighted blanket for all night comfort

Weighted Comforter, available at Brooklinen, $211.65

As the popularity of weighted blankets soars, this product is sure to be on wish lists everywhere. The Brooklinen weighted comforter can replace regular bed covers, eliminating the need for layered blankets. We recommend also using a machine-washable duvet cover because the comforter itself is dry clean only.

ThisWorks

A pillow spray for sweet dreams

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, available at Amazon, from $30

The spray is vegan and made of cruelty-free ingredients like lavender, vetivert, and chamomile to help relax busy minds as soon as they hit the pillow.

David's Tea

A relaxation set for tea lovers

David's Tea Relaxation Kit, available at David's Tea, $29.50

Herbal tea is a favorite bedtime beverage for its soothing properties. With three flavors of loose leaf tea infusions, an eye mask, and a small teacup, this kit is almost like a spa vacation in a box for tea lovers. To help them find their next favorite, you can gift them a variety pack with four soothing flavors.

Golde

A healthy hot cocoa

Cacao Wellness Blend, available at Golde, $29

Help expose them to the dream that is healthy hot cocoa with this cacao wellness blend made with turmeric and coconut. It will make them feel all sorts of warm and cozy.

Philips

A more natural alarm clock

Phillips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light, available at Amazon, $79.95

Night owls and early birds alike will love the soothing alarm clock alternative of this simulated sunrise and sunset. Though there's no app (which is good because it's one less device before bedtime), the SmartSleep's manual controls are simple to use and allow some customization.

It's one of our top picks in our wake-up alarm clock guide, and our tester felt the mood-enhancing benefits of the light and felt more refreshed the morning after testing it .

LilySilk

A cult favorite pillowcase

19 Momme Silk Pillowcase, available at LilySilk, $20

Add some luxury to their bedtime with a high-quality silk pillowcase, featuring an envelope closure and hand-washing instructions. When we reviewed this pillowcase , we found that hot sleepers felt cooler, and testers with a variety of hair textures all noticed decreased frizz.

Amazon

A quality travel pillow

Cabeau Evolution Travel Pillow, available at Amazon, $39.99

For couch nappers or plane sleepers, a supportive travel pillow is a must-have to avoid neck stiffness. The Cabeau pillow comes in seven colors with a compact travel case and a strap to attach to uncomfortable headrests.

Otherland

A luxurious candle

Chandelier Candle, available at Otherland, $36

This beautiful candle has notes of bubbly, saffron, and leather for a not-too-sweet scent that's perfect for cozy nights.

Jambys

A pair of pajamas perfect for all-day wear

Jambys Pajamas, available at Jambys, from $35

For loungewear lovers, Jambys offers pajama separates that effortlessly go between work and sleep from home. Its gender-inclusive styles aren't restrictive or heat-retaining, making them hard to give up when the day starts.

Partake Foods

A midnight snack

Soft Baked Cookies Variety Pack, available at Partake Foods, $19.99

Almost everyone can enjoy the chewy deliciousness of Partake cookies, made without common allergens like gluten, nuts, and soy. The variety pack includes cookie butter, chocolate chip, and triple chocolate cookies just waiting to be part of a midnight snack.

L.L.Bean

A soft and durable sheet set

Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set, available at L.L.Bean, from $119

There is nothing better than sinking into bed with amazing sheets, and L.L.Bean's 280-thread-count set is the best we've tried . The fabric is breathable, crisp, and holds up after multiple washes for long-lasting quality worth the price.

Amazon

An adjustable star projector

BlissLights Laser Star Projector, available at Amazon, from $44.99

The lucky stargazer can fall asleep under drifting galaxies with this home projector. They can use the adjustable brightness and tilting base to suit their preferences, and the 1-year warranty ensures the magic won't stop anytime soon.

MeUndies

A onesie for grown-ups

Unisex Adult Onesie, available at MeUndies, $78 ($62 for members)

If they won't buy one for themselves, help them take the leap into comfort with a MeUndies adult onesie. Made from sustainably sourced natural fibers, this zip-up one-piece comes in four solid colors and 12 different patterns. Once they put it on, they'll never take it off.