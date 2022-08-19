Concerns Mounting In Montgomery County For 45-Year-Old Man Reported Missing For Days

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Poolesville man who has been missing for several days, authorities say.

James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in the 19500 block of Fisher Lane, according to Montgomery County Detectives.

Munn is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 189 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

He may be driving in a grey 2007 Audi wagon with MD tag 5CS9797, officials said, similar to the vehicle pictured above.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of James Munn is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Major Crimes Division – Cold Case Unit at 240-773-5070.

