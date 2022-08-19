ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

DeSantis announces award of over $22 million for community projects across Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis shared that an award of over $22 million will be for community development projects in ten Florida communities Monday. The initiative comes from the Community Development Block Grant-CV (CDBG-CV) program, which mainly benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Funding is federally awarded...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Union leader and Alachua County Sheriff agreed on take home car change

Alachua County — During collective bargaining, the Alachua County Sheriff and the union's negotiator agreed to change the rules for take home cars. The deal shows employees hired before July 14, 2022 can continue to take their Sheriff's office issued car home, while employees hired after July 14, 2022 can only do so if they live within Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County Animal Shelter seeing lower numbers in the shelter

Alachua County Commissioners meet earlier today, Aug. 23rd, to discuss the status of the Alachua County Animal Shelter. During the month of June, the shelter housed over 240 animals. In August, they were able to lower the number to 74. Officials say they were able to lower their numbers because...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Minor arrested in connection to recent gun violence in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) made an arrest today, Aug. 23rd, in connection to multiple recent reports of gun violence in Lake City. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says a judge signed a warrant after finding probably cause to arrest the minor for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville

Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
TAMPA, FL
mycbs4.com

Postal carrier woman attacked by dogs in Interlachen

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a postal carrier woman was attacked by multiple dogs today, Aug. 22nd, in the Interlachen Lake Estates. Witnesses reported hearing a woman scream for help, the Sheriff's Office says, and when they went outside, they saw her on the ground being attacked by five dogs.
INTERLACHEN, FL
mycbs4.com

Williston flight instructor arrested for committing an offense against a student

The Williston Police Department (WPD) has arrested a flight instructor, who is already a registered sex offender, over the weekend for committing an offense against a student. WPD Police Chief, Mike Rolls, says 45-year-old Keith Edward Walker of Archer, has been registered as a sex offender with the FDLE since 2005 in Monroe County, for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 -15 years old.
WILLISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested after fleeing from a car crash involving an FHP Trooper

According to law enforcement, a man as arrested on Saturday, Aug. 20th, after fleeing from a car crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on SR 100 West. The Starke Police Department (SPD) says Corbett E. Williams was last seen fleeing into the woods behind Pine Forest Apartments. SPD officers...
STARKE, FL

