The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested a woman on Saturday, Aug. 20th, for trying to traffic Fentanyl into the Cross City Correctional Institution. The Sheriff's Office says, in a joint effort with the Department of Corrections, they were able to stop more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 100 Suboxone strips from going into the institution.

DIXIE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO