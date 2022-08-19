Read full article on original website
FL Primary election results: AP declares Charlie Crist winner in Gubernatorial primary
Just after 8 PM, the Associated Press declared Charlie Crist the winner of the Democratic primary against Nikki Fried. That would mean Crist will go on to challenge Ron Desantis to be Florida's next Governor. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party's...
DeSantis announces award of over $22 million for community projects across Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis shared that an award of over $22 million will be for community development projects in ten Florida communities Monday. The initiative comes from the Community Development Block Grant-CV (CDBG-CV) program, which mainly benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Funding is federally awarded...
Union leader and Alachua County Sheriff agreed on take home car change
Alachua County — During collective bargaining, the Alachua County Sheriff and the union's negotiator agreed to change the rules for take home cars. The deal shows employees hired before July 14, 2022 can continue to take their Sheriff's office issued car home, while employees hired after July 14, 2022 can only do so if they live within Alachua County.
Alachua County Public Schools encourage families to apply for free and reduced-price meals
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County Public Schools no longer offer free lunch and breakfast to every student in the district due to changes in the federal free meal program. The district told parents they needed to apply for free or reduced price meals at 17 schools within the county.
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
Alachua County Animal Shelter seeing lower numbers in the shelter
Alachua County Commissioners meet earlier today, Aug. 23rd, to discuss the status of the Alachua County Animal Shelter. During the month of June, the shelter housed over 240 animals. In August, they were able to lower the number to 74. Officials say they were able to lower their numbers because...
Deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman with 3 children during traffic stop
On August 12th, between Starke and Lawtey, Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Deputy Jacob Desue pulled over Ebony Washington for going 72 mph in a 55-mph zone. The pregnant mother of three was driving with her children, but according to dashcam video, she did not immediately stop. "You know that...
Minor arrested in connection to recent gun violence in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) made an arrest today, Aug. 23rd, in connection to multiple recent reports of gun violence in Lake City. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says a judge signed a warrant after finding probably cause to arrest the minor for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.
FHP accuses man of stealing box truck in Tampa with chase ending in Gainesville
Florida Highway Patrol accuses a man of leading law enforcement officers on a chase, in a stolen truck, through Alachua County, ultimately ending in Gainesville. FHP says the driver was a 34-year-old Brandon J. Baker from Riverview, FL, which is near Tampa. Highway Patrol accuses Baker of being involved in a car jacking incident, Tampa, before stealing the box struck.
Dixie County woman arrested after trying to traffic Fentanyl, being held on $1.8M bond
The Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested a woman on Saturday, Aug. 20th, for trying to traffic Fentanyl into the Cross City Correctional Institution. The Sheriff's Office says, in a joint effort with the Department of Corrections, they were able to stop more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 100 Suboxone strips from going into the institution.
Postal carrier woman attacked by dogs in Interlachen
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a postal carrier woman was attacked by multiple dogs today, Aug. 22nd, in the Interlachen Lake Estates. Witnesses reported hearing a woman scream for help, the Sheriff's Office says, and when they went outside, they saw her on the ground being attacked by five dogs.
Williston flight instructor arrested for committing an offense against a student
The Williston Police Department (WPD) has arrested a flight instructor, who is already a registered sex offender, over the weekend for committing an offense against a student. WPD Police Chief, Mike Rolls, says 45-year-old Keith Edward Walker of Archer, has been registered as a sex offender with the FDLE since 2005 in Monroe County, for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 -15 years old.
Man arrested after fleeing from a car crash involving an FHP Trooper
According to law enforcement, a man as arrested on Saturday, Aug. 20th, after fleeing from a car crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on SR 100 West. The Starke Police Department (SPD) says Corbett E. Williams was last seen fleeing into the woods behind Pine Forest Apartments. SPD officers...
