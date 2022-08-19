Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.

John D. Petteys Sr., 68, John D. Petteys Jr., 28, and Andrew J. Fisk, 28, were arrested on felony charges, police say. Authorities followed up on a warrant to search the Greenwich home where the men were staying, finding an assortment of weapons and cache.

Seized in the investigative search were six assault rifles, including two fully automatic machine guns, two ghost gun handguns, and many other long guns. Troopers say that they also seized more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines.

Guns seized by State Police in Greenwich.

All three suspects were arraigned in Easton Town Court and are held at the Washington County Jail without bail. This is an ongoing case by the SIU Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and investigators from SP Greenwich BCI and the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office helped with the investigation.

Cache seized by State Police.

