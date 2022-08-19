Read full article on original website
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL・
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Yankees had the perfect gift for Paul O'Neill at his jersey retirement ceremony
The New York Yankees honored Paul O’Neill on Sunday by retiring his No. 21 jersey and the organization made sure to give him a gift that had everyone laughing.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL・
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA・
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
The Padres Play Here For The Next 5 Years!
Padres CEO Erik Greupner joined Ben & Woods for a big station announcement! Listen here as Erik breaks the news that 97.3 The Fan and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a 5 year contract extension, keeping the Padres right here in the Audacy family!
PGA Tour adds four $20M events, new $500K minimum salary in new moves to fight LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has made a new round of big money moves that will incentivize current players to keep their
Converse Sneakers Worn by Michael Jordan at UNC Up for Auction
You could be the proud owner of a pair of shoes worn by Jordan during his freshman year at North Carolina.
