Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espn700sports.com
Stevenson Sylvester on the No. 7 Utes, kickoff in Gainesville, Manti Te’o + more
Former Utes + NFL LB Stevenson Sylvester joins The Drive to discuss kickoff looming, No. 7 Utes headed to Gainesville, Manti Te’o 10 years later + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
espn700sports.com
Kyle Bonagura on No. 7 Utah approaching kickoff, Pac-12 latest, USMNT + more
ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura joins The Drive to discuss the latest in CFB, USC/UCLA jumping ship, Oregon next(?), what side of realignment are the Utes on(?), No. 7 Utah vs Florida, Pac-12 expectations, RSL latest, USMNT + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year...
espn700sports.com
Mark Harlan talks kickoff, Pac-12 positioning, NIL, losing LA + more
University of Utah AD Mark Harlan joins The Drive to discuss the latest on The Hill, football nearing kickoff, Pac-12 losing Los Angeles, Utah’s place in the landscape of CFB, rumors + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
deseret.com
After a 100-play scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall says, ‘We are almost game-ready’
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake had two pieces of good news for reporters after the Cougars wrapped up his seventh fall camp with a 100-play scrimmage — that didn’t include live tackling — at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Tuesday. First, his team played a lot of real,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Sets Official Visit With 4-Star Forward Keanu Dawes
BYU (September 29-October 1) Oklahoma State (October 21-23) BYU made Keanu’s final six on August 10, and setting the official visit was the next step for BYU to remain in the running. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston, Texas is arguably the best LDS prospect in the 2023 class. He...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
BYU Newsnet
Elder D. Todd Christofferson urges faculty and staff to focus on serving others
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President Kevin J Worthen addressed all university personnel, full and part-time faculty, retirees and surviving spouses for the first day of BYU’s annual University Conference on Aug. 22.
ksl.com
In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever
SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top Five Strange Creature Encounters
We’ve all seen the top whatever lists that populate the media. The top ten friendliest this, or the top five most dangerous that. Some of you may even remember scrolling across something along the lines of the topmost ominous or scary “monster” sightings. I know I have, and my responses to these are always, Zzzzzz. Why? Because the author/s will, without fail, pick and choose the most well-known, “popular”, and in my well-educated opinion, “beaten to death” local legends, and/or mysterious events. Come on. How many times can we talk about the Bear Lake Monster before we realize there are more interesting beasties lurking in our backyards? With that in mind, I present to you the Top Five (In my modest opinion) most Interesting “Monster/Creature” encounters in Utah.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Kate Holbrook, writer, historian, champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, dies at 50
SALT LAKE CITY — Kate Holbrook, historian, writer and champion of Latter-day Saint women's history, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was 50. Her cause of death was listed as a "rare cancer of the eye," according to her obituary. Her husband, Sam Brown, announced her passing on social media Saturday.
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
Italian culinary festival coming to Salt Lake City this September
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Festa Italiana returns to Salt Lake City for its seventh year this September. Festa Italiana SLC, hosted by the Italian-American Civic League, is a celebration of the culture, entertainment and culinary diversity of Italy. Guests can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Downtown Salt Lake City while exploring what Utah’s thriving […]
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
ksl.com
6 fun and entertaining things to do in and around Salt Lake City
This story is sponsored by The Stern Team. As the summer heat gives way to fall, there are lots of activities to do during one of the prettiest seasons in Utah. Whether you are new to the state or a Utah lifer, you can enjoy plenty of nearby adventures all throughout the year — especially on the weekends.
Comments / 0